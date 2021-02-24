HBO Max March 2021Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max on March 18th. Image source: HBO
By Jacob Siegal
February 24th, 2021 at 9:08 PM
  • HBO Max is adding a bunch of great shows and movies in March, including The King’s SpeechOcean’s Eleven, Rocky, and Final Space.
  • Two films are debuting on HBO Max in March: Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong.
  • You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for March 2021 below.

At long last, the dreams of DC superfans the world over are coming true. The Snyder Cut (aka Zack Snyder’s Justice League) is real, it is complete, and on March 18th, it will be streaming on HBO Max. Good or bad, the movie is sure to fuel enough hot takes to last us through 2021. But that’s not all, as Godzilla vs. Kong is dropping just two weeks later, picking up where Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island left off.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has Purell at the lowest price since the coronavirus pandemic first began Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in March, here’s the complete list:

Streaming March 1st

  • 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
  • A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
  • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
  • Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
  • Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
  • Blade, 1998
  • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
  • Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
  • CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
  • Constantine, 2005
  • The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
  • Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
  • Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
  • Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
  • Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
  • Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
  • Final Space, Seasons 1-2
  • Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
  • Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
  • Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
  • Gone, 2012 (HBO)
  • Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
  • Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
  • House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
  • Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
  • Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
  • Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
  • The King’s Speech, 2010
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
  • Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Lost Boys, 1987
  • Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
  • Malice, 1993 (HBO)
  • Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
  • Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
  • No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
  • Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
  • Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
  • Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
  • One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
  • Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
  • Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
  • Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
  • Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
  • Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
  • The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
  • School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
  • Secretary, 2002
  • Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
  • Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
  • Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
  • The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
  • Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
  • Veronica Mars, 2014
  • Wedding Crashers, 2005
  • Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Streaming March 3rd

Streaming March 4th

  • Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Streaming March 5th

  • No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Streaming March 6th

  • 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
  • Lost Resort
  • Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
  • Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
  • Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
  • Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
  • Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
  • Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

Streaming March 8th

  • The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

  • YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

  • Isabel
  • Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
  • Tigtone, Season 2

Streaming March 13th

  • Speed, 1994 (HBO)
  • Three Busy Debras

Streaming March 14th

  • Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale 
  • Messy Goes to Okido

Streaming March 15th

Streaming March 16th

  • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection) 

Streaming March 17th

  • Superman: The Animated Series 

Streaming March 18th

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

  • Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Streaming March 22nd

  • Beartown, Limited Series Finale

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 26th

  • Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

Streaming March 27th

  • Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming March 30th

  • The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming March 31st

Leaving March 1st

Leaving March 12th

Leaving March 13th

Leaving March 14th

Leaving March 22nd

Leaving March 28th

Leaving March 31st

Today's Top Deal Amazon has Purell at the lowest price since the coronavirus pandemic first began Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags: ,
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.