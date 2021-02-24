- HBO Max is adding a bunch of great shows and movies in March, including The King’s Speech, Ocean’s Eleven, Rocky, and Final Space.
- Two films are debuting on HBO Max in March: Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for March 2021 below.
At long last, the dreams of DC superfans the world over are coming true. The Snyder Cut (aka Zack Snyder’s Justice League) is real, it is complete, and on March 18th, it will be streaming on HBO Max. Good or bad, the movie is sure to fuel enough hot takes to last us through 2021. But that’s not all, as Godzilla vs. Kong is dropping just two weeks later, picking up where Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island left off.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in March, here’s the complete list:
Streaming March 1st
- 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
- Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
- Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
- Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
- CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
- Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Space, Seasons 1-2
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
- Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
- Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
- House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
- Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
- Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
- The King’s Speech, 2010
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
- No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
- The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
- Secretary, 2002
- Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
- Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Streaming March 3rd
- Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Streaming March 4th
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Streaming March 5th
- No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Streaming March 6th
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
- Lost Resort
- Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
- Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
- Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
- Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
- Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
- Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
Streaming March 8th
- The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
Streaming March 9th
- Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
- COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming March 10th
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
Streaming March 11th
- Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
- South ParQ Vaccination Special
- Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
Streaming March 12th
- Isabel
- Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
- Tigtone, Season 2
Streaming March 13th
- Speed, 1994 (HBO)
- Three Busy Debras
Streaming March 14th
- Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
- Messy Goes to Okido
Streaming March 15th
Streaming March 16th
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Streaming March 17th
- Superman: The Animated Series
Streaming March 18th
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
Streaming March 19th
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming March 20th
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Streaming March 22nd
- Beartown, Limited Series Finale
Streaming March 23rd
Streaming March 26th
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
Streaming March 27th
- Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming March 30th
- The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming March 31st
- Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Leaving March 1st
- Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 12th
- Vacation, 2015
Leaving March 13th
- The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 14th
Leaving March 22nd
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving March 28th
- Tom & Jerry, 2021
Leaving March 31st
- Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
- All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
- Any Given Sunday, 1999
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
- The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
- Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
- Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
- Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
- The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017
- Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
- Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
- Hours, 2013 (HBO)
- The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Michael, 1996
- Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
- The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
- P.S. I Love You, 2007
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
- Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
- Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
- Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
- Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012
- Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006
- The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
- Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)
- Tricky Dick, 2019
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Vixen, 2015
- The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
