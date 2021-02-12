A nasal spray sold across the United States has just been recalled for an extremely serious reason.

Manukaguard Allerclean nasal spray may be contaminated with yeast, and individuals that use it run the risk of needing serious medical attention, up to and including surgery.

Infections that result from the use of the yeast-contaminated nasal spray can be life-threatening, and would at the very least be extremely uncomfortable.

A nasal spray that was sold across the United States at retail locations, as well as an Amazon, has just been recalled due to the possibility that it has been contaminated with yeasts. Use of the spray, which is called Manukaguard Allercleanse, could result in an incredibly serious infection that may be life-threatening. Those at risk of serious infections may even need surgical intervention in order to rid the yeasts from their body.

A new recall bulletin posted by the company and published by the Food and Drug Administration makes it clear that this is a very serious situation. While just a single lot of the nasal spray is thought to have been potentially contaminated, individuals who purchased it may be at high risk of serious complications.

The recall doesn’t explain exactly how the issue was discovered, only noting that the nasal sprays “have been found to be contaminated with yeast.” That doesn’t tell us a whole lot, but the company doesn’t mince words in its description of what unfortunate complications could arise if the contaminated spray is used:

Risk Statement: The use of Allercleanse (manuka honey) nasal spray contaminated with yeasts, in the population most likely to use it (children, adults, and elderly), may result in adverse events that necessitate medical or surgical intervention. However, use of this contaminated product in immunosuppressed individuals may result in life threatening invasive fungal infections.

Yeah, that’s not good. The recall bulletin also urges individuals to throw out the nasal spray if it matches the UPC and lot number of the recalled batch. Additionally, the recall suggests that those who may have used the contaminated spray contact their doctor, especially if they’re experiencing any symptoms related to its use.

The small bit of good news here is that the company claims it has not yet received any reports of adverse reactions related to the contaminated spray. That’s great, but then the question of how exactly the yeast contamination was discovered becomes even more important. With recalls like this one, it’s always good to see the company explain how the contamination happened and how they plan to prevent it from happening in the future. Unfortunately, the recall doesn’t mention either of those factoids.

If you suspect you may have some of this recalled spray at home, head over to the recall page and compare the UPC and lot number to see if the product you purchased is included. If it is, follow the directions and either discard it or return it, and definitely don’t use it.

