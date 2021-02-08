If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Golf is a game that allows you to enjoy the scenery around you as you’re playing a round. No matter where in the world you’re playing, you’re likely to see green and some bunkers and perhaps some water along your way to completing 18 holes. The sounds and smells of a golf course are unique in their own way and being outdoors for four to five hours is an ideal, yet often times frustrating, way to spend an afternoon or morning. Depending on where you live, you can play golf all year round or just cram in as much as you can in the spring and summer. If walking a course is your way of exercising, toting your bag can come with a price. It causes extra stress on your neck, shoulders, and back, but that’s part of the game. For those who don’t want to carry their clubs but also don’t want to play a gas cart fee every time they play, a golf push cart is a terrific purchase. This allows you to move your clubs with you effortlessly around the course while not having to physically carry them from hole to hole. If you’re in the market, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best golf push carts and continue to enjoy the great game of golf.

Open and close with ease

Struggling to put away or open up your push cart is not what anyone is looking for in one. The BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart won’t give you any hassle. This has a simple two-step fold and features Nitron piston technology that will pop open with a Nitrogen powered piston. You’ll be able to keep track of your score rather easily, thanks to the integrated scorecard holder. For those who enjoy the beverage portion of golf, this has a beverage holder for easy access. It will also hold your phone and extra golf balls, in case you lose one. It is also equipped with an extra large accessory bag under the scorecard console to keep tees, divot tools, and more. The handle mounted parking brake makes sure it won’t go rolling away from you.

Key Features:

Two-step fold with Nitron piston technology for open

Integrated scorecard holder

Extra large accessory bag

Sit and wait to hit

Walking for four to five hours can be tiresome, so the Tangkula Golf Push Cart will allow you to take a break. Among many great features, this has an adjustable stool that allows you to take a seat if you need a rest. It weighs less than 19 pounds as a whole and the steel frame makes it durable. This has two functional, foot-operated brakes that helps you avoid any preventable accidents. The three wheels provide extra stability and balance. The wheels have smooth ball bearings, allowing you to change direction with ease. The height can be adjusted to meet the demands of different users in your family. You can remove the wheels and fold it up when you aren’t using it.

Key Features:

Adjustable stool

Smooth ball bearings on the wheels

Steel frame

Steer it simply

Most carts have three-wheel designs but the CaddyTek 4 Wheel Golf Push Cart provides you even more control. This Caddycruiser weighs less than 17 pounds and is built with a strong, aluminum frame. The large 11.5″ x 2.6″ rear and solid 10.5″ x 2.4″ front EVA maintenance-free wheels provide perfect balance and traction on all types of terrain. The 27″ wide body is easy to push and the front wheel axel suspension balances out the cart. This features a scorecard holder, storage compartment, beverage holder that can also keep your phone or GPS device, and a mesh net. You can adjust the handle for different pushing positions and the foot brake keeps it in place.

Key Features:

Four-wheeled design

27″ wide body

Adjustable handle for pushing

Golf is expensive as it is

You can save yourself some money on the push cart if you pick the JEF WORLD OF GOLF Deluxe Steel Push Cart. This offers easy mobility on the course, as it is lightweight and sturdy. It opens and closes in one fluid motion and folds in half for compact storage. This features wide wheels for stability with a clip-on mechanism for easy removal. The scorecard holder is waterproof for those soggy rounds and it features a contoured bottom for larger bags with an adjustable bag strap.

Key Features:

Lightweight and sturdy

Cost-effective option

Waterproof scorecard holder

Pick your favorite

Match your golf bag and attire with your Cube CART 3 Wheel Push Pull Golf CART. This weighs only 14.5 pounds, so it’s easy to tote. It comes in six different color patterns: charcoal with black wheels, charcoal with blue wheels, charcoal with lime wheels, charcoal with red wheels, white with blue wheels, and white with white wheels. This will fold in only two steps and measure 21″ x 13″ x 17″ when it’s folded. This comes with a free umbrella holder in case you get caught in a storm. The handle can be adjusted to three different height levels and the friction-free oversize wheels have maintenance-free rubber tires.

Key Features:

Six different color patterns

Free umbrella holder

Friction-free oversize wheels

