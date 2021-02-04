WandaVision might deliver a surprise cameo similar to what Disney did with The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale.

An actor whose casting has not leaked will appear in the series, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany already teasing the character.

An old interview and a new WandaVision fan theory provide indirect evidence that the surprise character might have already appeared in a different Marvel project already.

Marvel’s WandaVision is getting better with each episode that airs on Disney+, and episode 4 was probably the best so far, in terms of actually moving ahead with the action. We’re slowly finding out what’s been happening to Wanda and how the events connect with the Avengers universe following Endgame. But just as the mystery unfolds, an increasing number of leaks bring over potential spoilers, including some massive ones. Then there’s fan speculation about the direction of the show and comments from people involved in the making of WandaVision that can provide further details about the action.

The latest WandaVision development is a combination of statements coming from the stars of the show and a long-forgotten detail from the MCU. We know there’s a secret cast member who has not leaked so far, and we just found out that the moment might be similar to the most memorable cameo in The Mandalorian. Now, someone may have figured out who that cameo might be. Beware, significant spoilers might follow below, so stop reading now if you want to be surprised as you watch.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these best-selling black masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Mandalorian had an amazing cameo in the finale. That’s what people say, at least. I haven’t seen any of it, as I’m taking an extended break from Star Wars. Having Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in the finale is an excellent fan service, I would think, but also the same predictable trick that Disney has been pulling with its Star Wars universe. Disney is still too clingy for my taste, hanging on to characters whose stories will not matter going forward — but I digress. That was a cameo that had not leaked before the finale — and people really seemed to enjoy the surprise.

Speaking to TVLine, Wanda actress Elizabeth Olsen teased a similar moment for WandaVision. When asked whether the Marvel series has a casting that hasn’t leaked, Olsen answered with a quick “Yes.” Without giving out any other details, she said she is really excited for fans to see what or who is coming.

Hopefully, it’s not Hamill as Skywalker.

WandaVision fans will surely associate Olsen’s remarks with something Paul Bettany revealed a few weeks ago while promoting the TV show. The actor who played Jarvis and Vision in the MCU for more than a decade said that he got the chance to play with an actor he always wanted to act with. He did not reveal that person’s name.

It’s likely Wanda and Vision are speaking about the same actor. So it can’t be Evan Peters, whose WandaVision appearance was leaked and confirmed. It can’t be Benedict Cumberbatch either, because his appearance already leaked. And he did work with Bettany before. And it can’t be Ian McKellan, who played Magneto in Fox’s X-Men. Magneto is Wanda’s father in the comics, and Wanda is opening up the multiverse right now. But McKellan and Paul Bettany did star together in The Da Vinci Code.

There appears to be a slip up from a big Hollywood star from a few years ago that could point us in the right direction, per Inverse — here is the quote from 2017:

“I’ve got black-ish going on, I’m developing something else for Marvel that I can’t talk about. It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna change the world, we hope (laughs).”

That’s what Laurence Fishburne said in 2017 while promoting a different multiverse-related movie he appeared in. That’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, where Fishburne plays Dr. Bill Foster, a quantum physicist that explains some of the multiverse concepts that we might need in the future, including for WandaVision.

Bettany said of the surprise in WandaVision that it will make people “look at the MCU in a whole new light” without revealing what that means.

A Redditor already has a theory that Foster is the person in witness protection that Jimmy Woo is missing. After all, that would not surprise anyone. Woo has an understanding of Ant-Man-related events, and he could have been tasked to manage Foster.

The theory says that Foster played a role in creating the elaborate but fake universe Wanda is experiencing in WandaVision. He has likely been coerced to do it by the person who wanted to steal Wanda’s powers — or her powerful twins.

Here’s Foster’s pivotal scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp that can easily describe Wanda’s universe right now. The scene also shows what might be Woo’s first interaction with Foster. (It also teases Foster’s Goliath, which is something we’d want to see at some point in some flashbacks.)

The theory is available in full below and makes some sense given what we’ve seen so far and Marvel’s ability to weave an unexpected connection between separate adventures. Having Foster in WandaVision would make it clear to the audience that we’re looking at some multiverse shenanigans over here that might be beyond what Wanda is capable of. On the other hand, we’ve never learned the true extent of Wanda’s powers.

It’s unclear when this Mandalorian-like cameo will occur, but Episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Friday.