A new Disney Bundle that includes access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu without ads was announced in mid-December and is now finally rolling out to all users.

The new bundle costs $18.99, $6 more than the bundle that only delivers Hulu access with ads.

With 86.8 million paying subscribers as of early December 2020, Disney+ is a huge success. It only took the service a little over a year to reach that milestone, and Disney+ isn’t available in nearly as many markets as Netflix. At just $6.99 per month, Disney+ is a steal compared to other services, especially if you were lucky enough to get one of the early deals that further lowered that entry price tag. Spend $12.99 per month instead, and you get the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle that delivers even more content to your devices. But Hulu comes with ads, and ads are annoying. Thankfully, Disney fixed all that and the new Disney+ bundle we’ve been waiting for is finally rolling out.

There was one way to get Hulu (No Ads) included in the $12.99 bundle. You had to sign up for the service separately with the same email address tied to Disney+. But Disney announced in mid-December that, come January, an $18.99 Disney+ bundle would also remove the Hulu ads without the user having to jump through any additional hoops to get rid of the commercials.

That might be $6 more than you’d pay for the bundle with ads, but it’s still a better value than subscribing to all three services separately. The Hulu version without ads costs $11.99 per month on its own.

Disney’s new $18.99 bundle is finally rolling out, so anyone can sign up for the new offer or upgrade the $12.99 monthly plan. Disney explains in a FAQ section on the sign-up page that there is one limitation to consider. Subscribers who want The Disney Bundle with Hulu + Live TV will have to purchase through Hulu.

It’s unclear how the Disney Bundle that comes free of charge with select Verizon Unlimited plans will be impacted by the new offer, however.

To sign up for the new Disney Bundle, check out this link. If you’re already a paying Disney+ subscriber and want to make changes to your membership, you’ll need to log in and go through the appropriate steps. Then to stream Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, you’ll need to download the respective apps on your devices.

If you’re still unsure whether the streaming service is worth it, we’ll remind you that Disney+ is now streaming the first Marvel Studios TV series, WandaVision. On top of that, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian await new Disney+ subscribers, as well as plenty of original content from all the studios under the Disney umbrella.