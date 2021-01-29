If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Children can be notoriously finicky and picky eaters. As you grow up, your tastes evolve and you know for sure what you like and dislike. But as a kid, if something just looks off about a meal, you may be inclined to toss it across the room and cry. While I could be just joking, we’ve all seen a child throw a temper tantrum during mealtime, so maybe I’m not that far off. Anyway, something that seems to always be a source of contention for children is the crust on sandwiches. Some kids absolutely love the surrounding areas of bread while other kids absolutely despise it. There aren’t many parts of food growing up that as widely argued about by children, especially when they are eating peanut butter and jelly. That’s why you can make it easier to eat for them by getting a crust cutter. This will get rid of the edges of the bread and even seal the goodness inside, allowing them to eat it more cleanly and without fuss. We’ve found five of the best options for crust cutters on the market and highlighted them below. Let’s take a look.

Don’t worry about pre-packaging

Rather than buy pre-packed sandwiches and foods that are sealed with crusts cut off, the Pampered Chef Cut N Seal is worth your time and money. This will save you money in the long run, as you’ll be able to make your own sandwiches and get them exactly as requested. The cutter is 3.5″ in diameter, making for a bite-sized and easy to eat sandwich. This is made from quality stainless steel and takes almost no time to use. You simply place it over the section of your sandwich that you want, press down and you have a sealed portion of a sandwich. This is great to make mini pizzas and desserts too.

Key Features:

3.5″ in diameter

Made from quality stainless steel

Simple to use

Vary up the shapes

If you have the Savoychef Sandwich Cutter and Sealer Set, then you’re bound to have fun at your next meal. This will turn a boring lunch into something fun, as your kids can choose from three different shapes to make their sandwich into. You’ll get a mini cutter, a large cutter, and a sealer in three different shapes. Circles, squares, and triangles are all options. Just pressing it into the sandwich and coming away with the shape is the quickest way to enjoying your creation. They are made from food-safe material that is 100% BPA-, lead-, PVC-, mercury-, and phthalate-free. You can wash all of these in the dishwasher. You’ll get a mini cutter, a large cutter, and a sealer in three different shapes.

Key Features:

Mini cutter, large cutter, and sealer

Comes in circles, squares, and triangles

Made from food-safe materials

Easy to grab and go

The BigLeef Sandwich Cutter, Sealer, and Decruster for Kids is extremely simple to use. It takes only seconds to seal and decrust a sandwich using this. It measures 4″ x 4″ and is non-toxic and BPA-free. It is great for snacks, bento boxes, and kids’ lunches. You can put the bread in, fill it up with your favorite fillings, and then push down on the frame of the other end to seal up and take the crusts off your sandwich. When you’re done using it, it can be popped in the dishwasher to clean it.

Key Features:

Measures 4″ x 4″

Great for snacks, bento boxes, and kids’ lunches

Push to seal

Show off the creations

Not only can you use the EvrilHolder DynoBytes Sandwich Crust Cutter for that purpose, but it also doubles as a cookie cutter set. This comes in assorted colors, so you’re likely going to be getting either green or blue. But the most fun part of this set is that they come in the shapes of dinosaurs. What kid wouldn’t want a sandwich in the shape of a dinosaur? They measure 4.25″ x 4.25″, so they are easy to use and control.

Key Features:

Sandwich sealer set and cookie cutter set

Assorted colors

Shapes of dinosaurs

Save some money

The Tribe Glare Uncrustables Sandwich Maker is great for any kitchen. This is a cost-effective way to save yourself some money. This will turn sandwiches into flying saucer shape ones that are easy to handle. You can choose between a red or a blue cutter. It’s easy and sturdy to use. This works for peanut butter and jelly, cheese, meats, and other types of fillings. This is ideal to use before a road trip or picnic.

Key Features:

Choose between a red or a blue cutter

Easy and sturdy to use

Great for a road trip

