A battery-powered knife sold at a number of large retail chain stores is now being recalled due to its potential to spark a fire.

The knife, which was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Fleet Farm (just to name a few) has been on the market since 2011 and was sold nationwide.

Approximately 128,000 knives have been sold so far, and the recall is going to be a huge undertaking.

When you stick a battery in something it automatically has a limited lifespan. For things with replaceable batteries, you know you’re going to have to swap them out sooner or later, and if something has an internal rechargeable battery, the battery will eventually lose all of its juice and refuse to hold a charge. Or, as is the case with the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife, it might just burst into flames.

According to a new recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fillet knife is now being recalled because several customers have witnessed it overheat and start fires. The knives were sold nationwide at some of the most popular sporting goods stores, and an estimated 128,000 knives were sold starting in March of 2011.

Today's Top Deal Purell is still so hard to find in stores - but there are deep discounts at Amazon! List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.72 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.88 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

According to the official recall bulletin, the rechargeable knife has a serious battery issue. Some of the knives are equipped with a battery that is prone to failure. You can check if the battery pack in your knife is one of the bad ones by following these steps:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

According to the company, there have been at least a dozen reports of the batteries in the knives overheating and starting fires. The fires have caused “damage to surrounding areas,” according to the recall notice. The small bit of good news is that the company has not received any reports of injuries resulting from the fires. However, with literally tens of thousands of these knives being sold, and some of them dating back to 2011, it may only be a matter of time before a more serious incident is blamed on the faulty batteries.

The knives were sold at store chains including Bass Pro Shops, Fleet Farm, and Cabela’s, and they retailed for around $100. They were also sold in some smaller sporting goods shops, as well as online on the company’s website. If you have one of these knives in your home or elsewhere, be sure to follow the directions of the recall and check the battery to ensure it’s not faulty. If it is, you can contact Rapala using the info on the recall bulletin and request a new replacement battery.

Today's Top Deal Purell is still so hard to find in stores - but there are deep discounts at Amazon! List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.72 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.88 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission