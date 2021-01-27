If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks have been the best-selling face masks among our readers.

These popular masks have outsold everything else by a big margin, but the gap is narrowing now that another mask from a top PPE brand is in stock at Amazon.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers sell out almost every time we cover them, and right now they’re in stock with rare discounts!

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic first hit America, Powecom KN95 masks have been the best-selling face masks among our readers. We doubt that’s going to change anytime soon. Powecom’s wildly popular masks have been top-sellers for almost a year now, and they’re currently available for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 price on Amazon. You’ll also find Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands instead of earloops in stock for $1 less.

Next to Powecom’s masks, the only other ones that come close in terms of popularity are AccuMed face masks, and it’s also easy to see why they’re so hot right now. They feature a design that’s just like Powecom’s masks, but there are two main differences. First, AccuMed is a US company and plenty of people out there prefer to buy from companies in the USA. Second, AccuMed masks come in two different styles and three different colors, so there’s much more selection. You can get either AccuMed earloop masks that have the same type of elastic straps as most KN95 respirators, or you can get AccuMed headband masks with elastic straps that go behind your head like an N95 mask. With either option, you have white, pink, and sleek black colors to choose from.

BGR Deals readers have been flocking to Amazon to get all three of those options. Now, in addition to those disposable respirators, a new option recently popped up that BGR Deals readers have been going nuts for.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are wildly popular new cloth masks that our readers are obsessed with. Honeywell is one of the most trusted brands out there when it comes to personal protective equipment, so it’s easy to understand why these masks are so popular. They’re have a sleek design that’s both stylish and smart, and many people find them to be quite comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They also come with replaceable filters that are easy to insert into slots inside the mask.

Tens of thousands of our readers have swarmed Amazon to buy them these awesome new Honeywell masks. That’s great news, but it’s also where the bad news comes into play: shipping estimates are still delayed as our readers continue to flock to Amazon. But the good news is that these sleek face covers aren’t just discounted right now at Amazon, they’re down to new all-time low prices!

Honeywell 4-Pack Dark Gray Dual Layer Face Covers with 32 Replaceable Inserts, Size M/L (RWS-50… List Price:$99.99 Price:$74.54 You Save:$25.45 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll normally pay $29.99 for Honeywell masks in either dark gray or light gray, and that price includes eight replaceable filters. That’s already a fantastic value, of course, but now both colors are discounted!

This isn’t the first time individual Honeywell masks have gone on sale at Amazon, but you’ll find new all-time lows if you head over to the retailer’s site right now. Then, on top of that, there’s also a way you can save even more money. If you get a 4-pack instead of individual masks, you’ll already save money because 4-packs normally retail for $100. Right now, however, Honeywell mask 4-packs are on sale at Amazon for under $75!

It should go without saying that these are incredible deals, and you definitely don’t want to miss them. Shipping estimates are delayed a bit, as we mentioned, but Amazon deliveries always seem to come faster than those estimates suggest. Pick up some Powecom KN95 masks or AccuMed face masks to tide you over for the next few weeks, and then your new Honeywell face covers should arrive by the time you’re done with those disposable respirators.

Honeywell Dark Gray Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts, Size M/L (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.25 You Save:$7.74 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.