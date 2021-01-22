If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell is still so hard to find in many stores, but Amazon has plenty of Purell in stock with prices starting at less than $10.

The best bargains you’ll find are 12-packs of large 12oz Purell pump bottles and a rare discount on 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles.

There are more Purell deals to be found as well, and we’ll cover the five best ones right here.

After dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year, there are somehow still many essential products that are difficult to find in stores. Forget “difficult” — if you live in certain regions across the US, they’re pretty much impossible to find. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, but many experts actually recommend skipping N95 masks for two reasons. First, they’re in very short supply right now and healthcare professionals desperately need them. Second, most of the N95 masks you can find online right now are severely price-gouged.

Our readers have been stocking up on best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks, which have been best-sellers since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Back then, they cost $45 for a box of 10 masks, but now you can snag them on Amazon for $26.99. AccuMed face masks are also top-sellers right now, and they’re available in black and pink as well as white. Last but not least, AccuMed cup style masks that many people prefer because they have more solid construction are on sale for just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip on the Amazon page.

Purell hand sanitizer is another essential product that has been very difficult to find these days. In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals we can find anywhere online right now.

Amazon has 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles at 31% off right now at Amazon, which is definitely a fantastic deal — but there’s another deal you should definitely take advantage of instead of you hurry. 12-pack of larger 12oz Purell pump bottles are just a few dollars more today at Amazon, and they sell out quickly anytime they’re back in stock.

The two Purell pump bottle listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices anywhere, but there’s another option for people who don’t want to buy a 12-pack and are willing to pay a little more per bottle. 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are also being sold directly by Amazon for under $20.

You’ll also find that 4-packs of 1-liter Purell refill bottles are also discounted right now to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. And if you’re looking for travel bottles, you can pick up a 4-pack of 1oz Purell bottles for less than $10.

