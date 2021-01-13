If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol spray are two examples of products that have been shown to kill viruses when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Now, there’s another spray that has reportedly been proven to kill viruses and other germs on surfaces.

It’s called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray and it’s back in stock at Amazon after having sold out last week.

When it comes to coronavirus pandemic essentials, there are two things that our readers have been stocking up on lately. First, best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks have been flying off the shelves like crazy. They used to retail for $45 per box, but now you can get them for much less at Amazon. AccuMed foldable masks and AccuMed cup style masks have been top-sellers as well, and the latter is down to just $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip.

In addition to face coverings, there’s also one more thing that our readers have really loaded up on since COVID-19 cases are soaring all across the country: Sanitizers.

There’s nothing more popular for sanitizing your hands than Purell hand sanitizer — and it happens to be on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere. Prices have also really come down for Purell wipes.

As far as cleaners that have been shown to kill viruses on surfaces, the two most popular options are Clorox wipes and Lysol spray. Both are in stock right now on Amazon at slightly less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing lately. With new coronavirus cases skyrocketing across the country, however, these might not be in stock for much longer.

Those are all best-sellers, but there’s now a new cleaner that has been shooting up the charts with our readers. It’s a new EPA-approved cleaner called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already selling out in stores and online.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is made by Proctor and Gamble and the company announced the EPA’s approval in a recent press release. As you can see on the EPA’s website, this spray cleaner is indeed now an approved coronavirus killer.

According to P&G, Microban 24 was shown to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds on soft surfaces, while hard surfaces like countertops took 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, different sanitizers and disinfectants take different amounts of time to kill viruses and other germs, so always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Proctor & Gamble’s Microban 24 spray has been sold out in many stores across the country and it even sold out at Amazon last week. It’s back in stock now, but there’s no telling how much inventory is available so it could sell out again at any time.

