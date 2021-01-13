If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being organized is not an inherent trait. You have to put in the time and effort to live a life in less clutter. You can start small, like organizing your bathroom or at least underneath your sink, to get the feel for it. But as you extend your organizational skills, your kitchen, bedroom, and living room can feel much better. This will keep your life in less disarray and allow you to find things. While many of us think we always remember where we put something, that just isn’t the case. This can lead into the other parts of your life, including when you travel. For those who have a lot of cosmetics, it can be an overwhelming idea to keep them all together. Lipsticks, compacts, eye care, and so much more goes into what can be put in a makeup case. A travel makeup case is something that needs to be kept organized, or else you won’t have what you need when you need it. We’ve taken a look at some of the best travel makeup bags to help your life get organized.

Store a lot

Image source: Amazon

If you’re looking for a portable organizer and not just a small, travel one, check out the Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case. To secure your makeup and cosmetic products and make them easy to carry with you, this makeup bag can pack a lot into its frame. It measures 10.3″ x 9″ x 3.6″. There are several compartments for cosmetics and a few more slots for thinner items such as brushes, lipsticks, mascara tubes or liners. You can also use it to store your jewelry, shaving needs, essential oils, camera equipment, electronic accessories or toiletries, as it is the right size and can be adjusted to accommodate different items. It is both shockproof and waterproof and is made from Oxford fabric and a nylon lining. This is a great case for beginner to moderate makeup artists because of how simple it is to store and bring with you. It has a sturdy, wide handle and can fit in larger bags without much hassle.

Key Features:

Stores all kinds of items

Shockproof and waterproof

Sturdy, wide handle

Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case Makeup Cosmetic Case Organizer Portable Artist Storage Bag wit… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.98 ($19.98 / Count) You Save:$10.01 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it off the counter

Image source: Amazon

When you’re staying in a hotel, you want to have your makeup at the ready, but off the sink because there’s not much room there traditionally. With the BOACAY Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for Men and Women, you’ll be able to store it on the back of a door or hook. This features metal zippers that glide smoothly, even when the bag is full. There is no smell or chemicals used, as it’s made from high quality materials. This hanging makeup bag features 18 vertical and leakproof pockets, two large zippered pockets, and a tall mesh section. The design maximizes the storage space while the metal hook allows you to hang it from anywhere. This compact case is still quite tall at 8.5″ x 4.7″ x 10.2″.

Key Features:

Metal hook to hang it

18 vertical and leakproof pockets

Metal zippers

Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for Women and Men, Hygiene Bag, Bathroom and Shower Organiz… List Price:$30.99 Price:$12.74 You Save:$18.25 (59%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Change up the layout

Image source: Amazon

Changing out your makeup once in a while is smart, as you can fit different items at different times. The Chomeiu Travel Makeup Case can fluctuate with your needs. It is an ideal portable case that is very useful and very big. You can move around the partition dividers, allowing you to customize the fit of your specific items. The dividers are padded, protecting your more fragile cosmetics. This is made of premium nylon fabric, making it light to carry. There are makeup brush slots, making this a great option for cosmetic artists. The areas are made from waterproof PVC, so they are easy to clean.

Key Features:

Dividers can be moved

Made of premium nylon fabric

Makeup brush slots

Travel Makeup Case,Chomeiu- Professional Cosmetic Makeup Bag Organizer,Accessories Case, Tools… List Price:$19.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For added storage

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love the features of the MONSTINA Makeup Train Cases. This will provide ample space to fit women’s cosmetics and makeup essentials. It is lightweight, portable, and easy to carry. You can even use this as a tote bag, electronics bag, or carrying case. This also allows for the moving of dividers for a more customized fit. There are slots for brushes as well as a secret compartment behind the brushes that you can slide more items into. Made from environmental material, this will last a long time.

Key Features:

Lightweight and portable

Slots for brushes

Made from environmental material

MONSTINA Makeup Train Cases Professional Travel Makeup Bag Cosmetic Cases Organizer Portable St… Price:$19.89 ($19.89 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find your favorite

Image source: Amazon

Show off your favorite style with the Narwey Travel Makeup Bag. This has flexible Velcro dividers, offering up three small sections and one large section to easily accommodate cosmetics. It comes in 19 different color patterns and styles, ranging from blue peony to marble to flamingo. There are separate slots to place your makeup brushes and the reliable zippers are delicately made. By itself, it only weighs 7.8 ounces. The soft sides make it easy to put into luggage.

Key Features:

Three small sections, one large section, and makeup brush slots

Comes in 19 different color patterns

Only weighs 7.8 ounces

Travel Makeup Bag Large Cosmetic Bag Makeup Case Organizer for Women and Girls (Flamingo) List Price:$13.99 Price:$9.99 ($9.99 / Count) You Save:$4.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now