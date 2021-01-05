Facebook mounted a fierce attack on Apple’s new app privacy labels, accusing the company that it’s putting small businesses and the free internet in danger.

The new privacy feature informs users about the kind of personal data apps collect, but doesn’t stop developers like Facebook from collecting data and tracking users.

A single image shows the huge amount of personal data that Facebook Messenger collects compared to iMessage, Signal, and WhatsApp.

When Apple unveiled iOS 14 at WWDC 2020, the company announced a new privacy tool. The new app privacy labels would inform iPhone and iPad users about the personal data an app collects. Unsurprisingly, this infuriated companies that make a living off your data when the feature was finally released towards the end of last year. Facebook came up with a hypocritical attack against Apple, taking full-page ads in print newspapers. It accused Apple of endangering small businesses and putting at risk the free internet. Organizations like the EFF blasted Facebook’s attitude towards a feature meant only to inform and seek consent from users. As Apple explained, any app developer can still track users and collect data. The privacy labels do not put a stop to any of that. They force companies like Facebook to disclose everything they collect. Even Facebook’s employees complained about Facebook’s campaign.

If it wasn’t already clear that Facebook is attacking Apple for its own good, then the following image should be enough to drive home that point. Facebook’s attacking Apple’s privacy measures serves Facebook first and foremost.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black face masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The image below comes from 9to5Mac and shows the privacy labels of several chat apps you might have on your phone, including Signal, iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, as seen below.

You don’t even have to read the contents of those privacy labels to realize how much data Messenger collects from every single user. Facebook Messenger manages to grab a terrifying amount of data when compared to the other three. Even WhatsApp, which belongs to Facebook, can’t match Messenger. That’s probably because the app is end-to-end encrypted, so Facebook’s powers are more limited.

Three of those apps are end-to-end encrypted, not just WhatsApp. Signal and iMessage offer the same protection, with the latter being Apple’s own app, the default messaging app on the iPhone and iPad. Signal offers the best protection, as even Apple collects some user data. Aside from Facebook’s massive data collection practices, there’s one other thing to observe here. Apple discloses privacy label information for its own apps. The policy does not apply to third-party apps alone.

9to5Mac also listed the kind of data each of the apps collect, as follows. Facebook Messenger does list several data collection categories, and it looks like most data points are collected for several purposes. This doesn’t make it any less scary.

Signal

None. (The only personal data Signal stores is your phone number, and it makes no attempt to link that to your identity.)

iMessage

Email address

Phone number

Search history

Device ID

WhatsApp

Device ID

User ID

Advertising Data

Purchase History

Coarse Location

Phone Number

Email Address

Contacts

Product Interaction

Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data

Payment Info

Customer Support

Product Interaction

Other User Content

Facebook Messenger

Third-Party Advertising PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History BROWSING HISTORY Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types Developer’s Advertising or Marketing PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History BROWSING HISTORY Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types Analytics HEALTH & FITNESS Health

Fitness PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Payment Info

Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Photos or Videos

Audio Data

Gameplay Content

Customer Support

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History BROWSING HISTORY Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data SENSITIVE INFO Sensitive Info DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types Product Personalization PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History

BROWSING HISTORY

Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data SENSITIVE INFO Sensitive Info DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types App Functionality HEALTH & FITNESS Health

Fitness PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Payment Info

Credit Info

Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Emails or Text Messages

Photos or Videos

Audio Data

Gameplay Content

Customer Support

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History BROWSING HISTORY Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data SENSITIVE INFO Sensitive Info DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types Other Purposes PURCHASES Purchase History FINANCIAL INFO Other Financial Info LOCATION Precise Location

Coarse Location CONTACT INFO Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info CONTACTS Contacts USER CONTENT Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Customer Support

Other User Content SEARCH HISTORY Search History BROWSING HISTORY Browsing History IDENTIFIERS User ID

Device ID USAGE DATA Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data DIAGNOSTICS Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data OTHER DATA Other Data Types