If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just about all of Amazon’s awesome Instant Pot deals from before Christmas are now gone.

There is still one deal that people are flocking to, and it happens to be a deal that slashes 31% off the price of Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot.

Hurry and you can pick up the $130 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $89.99.

Do you know how impressive something has to be in order to get more than 129,000 5-star ratings at Amazon? It has to be an absolute grand slam — and that’s exactly how we would describe the Instant Pot Duo Plus.

We all know how much people love their Instant Pots, and this is definitely one of the best models out there since it has nine different cooking modes instead of the seven modes that you’ll find on popular Instant Pot models like the Duo and Duo Nova. It can do everything from slow cooking and baking a cake to sauteing and even sterilizing, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a huge 31% discount.

Today's Top Deal You've got a rare opportunity to save on Purell hand sanitizer List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

At $130, the Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker is a terrific value that checks all the most important boxes when it comes to multi-use cooking machines. It packs nine different modes including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, food warmer, and sterilizer. This model comes in three different sizes and the most popular size is definitely 6 quarts. And as it happens, the 6-quart model is the one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Hurry and you can pick up a $130 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $89.99, which is an incredible price for such a popular Instant Pot. Not only is it popular… it’s the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site right now!

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$129.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$39.96 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Upgrade from the Duo: Instant Pot Duo Plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 15 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Plenty of recipes: Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

Advanced safety protection: The 10+ built-in safety features, including overheat protection, safety lock, and more to ensure safe pressure cooking

Most popular size capacity: 6-quart large capacity cooks for up to 6 people – perfect for families, and also great for meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller households

Cookware-grade inner pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$129.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$39.96 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.