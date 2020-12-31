If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In terms of comfort, being warm and cozy is the ultimate level that we are all trying to reach. While some people may prefer the summer to the winter, nobody likes to be super hot. But on the other side, absolutely no one likes to be cold. Even if you run warmer and don’t feel cold that often, when you do, it can cut to the core. Being outside in a bone-chilling wind can make it feel like you’re more miserable than you’ve ever been. One part of you that specifically susceptible to the chill is your feet. Having cold feet and hands is more likely to make you feel cold all over. If you’re going to be in the freeze for an extended period of time, consider getting a pair of heated socks. These will keep your feet and toes warm, even if it’s frigid outside. We’ve taken a look at some of the best heated socks and written about them below. Check them out and bundle up.

Keeping your feet warm is imperative and easily achievable if you’re wearing the Trazon Heated Socks for Men and Women. They are 90% cotton and 10% spandex and ready to get your feet warm. These are designed to help you stand up to cold temperatures while you’re shoveling snow, skiing, ice fishing, or more. It feels like your feet are next to a fireplace. The spandex will hug your feet and the cotton will let your feet breathe. They work for three to 7.5 hours, depending on the temperature that you’re setting it to. The set goes up to 131°F on its hottest and the low setting is 100°F. The battery can be charged by a USB-C charger, so it’s easy to keep charged. The socks will charge in up to two hours. These range between 6-14, in terms of shoe size.

Designed to help you stand up to cold temperatures

Spandex and cotton makeup

Goes up to 131°F

The Begleri Heated Socks for Men/Women have been upgraded for 2021. These have an impressive amount of heating prowess, as the pair can heat up to 10 hours. These have 7.4V 2400mAh large capacity rechargeable batteries. The heat settings are all rather high, so you have three temperature settings that go up to 158°F and as low as 113°. The dense uniform nanofiber heating wire design makes electric heated socks rapidly warm up. This will also help promote circulation in your feet. Your instep, forefoot, and all the toes will be kept warm. These socks are breathable as well.

Heat settings go up to 158°

Dense uniform nanofiber heating wire design

Keeps your instep, forefoot, and all your toes warm

Spend most of the day in the warmth when you have the XBUTY Heated Socks for Men/Women. The heating element will last for up to 16 hours and can maintain 120°F for that amount of time. If you want them warmer, you can enjoy 150°F for 12.5 hours and 160°F for nine hours. This set is combined with two 4800mAh batteries that are easy to charge. The socks are equipped with a premium alloy heating wire rather than a traditional carbon fiber wire. Made from premium combed cotton and A-grade spandex, they are comfortable, durable, and breathable.

Lasts up to 16 hours

Two 4800mAh batteries

Made from premium cotton and spandex

Offered in both black or gray, the Teetown Heated Socks for Men/Women are a terrific option for your budget. These have a long heating time, as they can provide up to 10 hours of warmth. They can reach up to 160°F for up to six hours as its peak heat. These have been upgraded with a carbon fiber lining and are made from a pure cotton material. They can handle sweat and perspiration well. Your feet will love the ergonomic design that molds to them.

Reach up to 160°F for up to six hours

Upgraded with carbon fiber lining

Cost-effective choice

If you’re in need of a great option for those who need to boost circulation, choose the SNOW DEER Heated Socks. These are made from 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane material. For those who have arthritis, stiff joints, and chronically cold feet, these are very helpful. The electric socks include a pair of 7.4V 2200mAh rechargeable lithium polymer batteries. They come in four different sizes and four different colors. The socks can stay on for up to seven hours.

Great for those with arthritis, stiff joints, and chronically cold feet

Lithium polymer batteries

Four different sizes and colors

