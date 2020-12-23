If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all sweat. It’s a part of human nature. Sometimes, it can be extremely inopportune to sweat, such as when you’re at an important function and can be seen sweating through a shirt or dress. Sometimes, you eat something a little too spicy and those beads of sweat start forming on your brow. Your body is just trying to cool itself down when you sweat and regulating the temperature is important. One of the most obvious times that you’re bound it sweat is when you’re working out. Working up a good sweat is the sign that you’re doing a good job exercising. Getting your heart rate up helps keep you in better shape. But if you’re someone who sweats a lot during workouts, you don’t always want to be wiping your face with your hands or shirt. Wearing wristbands while you’re working out can help rid your face of excess sweat, keeping it out of your eyes. Sweat in the eyes tends to sting, which could affect your performance. We’ve highlighted five of the best wristbands to throw on as you work out.

Make sure you’re never without one

Coming in a quality pack, the Mallofusa 10 Pack Colorful Sports Basketball Football Absorbent Wristband has enough for any workout. Not only do you get 20 wristbands, but you can also choose between 10 different colors. If you play basketball on a team that is orange, you can choose the orange pack. If your favorite color is red, choose the red and so on. The wristbands are made from 85% cotton and 15% lycra, meaning that they absorb sweat extremely well. They won’t slip down your arm and they also are lightweight, so it won’t feel like you’re wearing a ton. Each one measures 3.54″ x 2.75″. With a 10-pack, you’ll be able to keep some in your gym bag, in your car, and with your working out gear.

Key Features:

Choose between 10 different colors

Comes in a pack of 10 pairs

85% cotton and 15% lycra

Don’t settle for one color

When you choose the Touma Unique Sports Multi Color Pack Sports Wristbands, you’ll acquire a pack with multiple colors. These are extra plush, 2-3″ wristbands that won’t constrict around your wrists. It includes five pairs of wristbands: red, white, blue, gold, and black. This can be used as a basketball training aid, as the person can guard the person with the matching wristband on the other team. There are no harmful chemicals or plastics in the wristbands.

Key Features:

Extra plush

10 pack with five pairs, each a different color

Great for basketball training aid

Soak up the sweat

Thanks to their construction, the Tough Headwear Wrist Sweatbands won’t leave a ton of sweat on your face during a workout. That’s because they are made from 78% cotton, 12% elastic, and 10% nylon and will absorb a ton of sweat each time you wipe you face. This set is great for wearing during any kind of sport, even when you’re playing basketball or doing yoga. They are soft, comfortable, durable, and washable, so reusing them isn’t a problem. The sweatbands retain their form and elasticity, even after years of washing them.

Key Features:

Made from 78% cotton, 12% elastic, and 10% nylon

Great for wearing during any kind of sport

Soft, comfortable, durable, and washable

If you need a few

Don’t be bogged down with many wristbands if you just want a couple for your gym bag. With the WILLBOND 6 Pieces Wrist Sweatbands, it’s the perfect amount to get you through some workouts. These are 85% cotton, 12% spandex, and 3% nylon, so your wrists will be comfortable. They each have double layers and can be washed by hand or by machine. They come in nine different colors, so you can pick your favorite one. Each one measures 3.15″ x 3.15″.

Key Features:

Made from 85% cotton, 12% spandex, and 3% nylon

Double layered

Come in nine different colors

Tried and tested

For a name brand wristband, check out the Wilson Wristbands. A widely recognized volleyball and tennis brand, Wilson wristbands are French terry knit. They come in a white color that’s easy to clean. They are embroidered with the Wilson logo and come in a pack of two. Perfect for perspiration absorption, these provide lasting comfort and performance any time you wear them.

Key Features:

Ideal for tennis and volleyball

Embroidered with Wilson logo

French terry knit

