The Galaxy S21 price structure for Europe leaks a few weeks ahead of the upcoming Unpacked press conference.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S21 will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20, with the prices being in line with the iPhone 12.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost more than its predecessor, but also the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S21 launch is so close that Samsung isn’t even trying to hide it. It’s not like Samsung ever showed any interest in keeping its Galaxy flagships secret. Aside from the first Galaxy Fold series, Samsung’s best-guarded secret in recent years, everything else leaked well ahead of the official announcement. The same goes for the S21 series. In India, Samsung confirmed that it’s taking preorder registrations for the S21, and promo videos for the three phones made their way online already. On top of that, some of the Galaxy S21 prototypes used in testing appeared in YouTube videos, where we just saw a more detailed Galaxy S21+ hands-on preview, complete with camera samples. Rumors say the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14th, with the phone set to hit stores a couple of weeks later.

Pricing details often appear in reports during the Galaxy S leaks season, with the final costs likely to leak in the days leading to the press conference. We now have the first leaks from Europe that give us the prices of all three models, and they’re better than expected.

A few Galaxy S21 leaks indicated that the new phones would be cheaper than their predecessor, highlighting the various compromises to help Samsung achieve that goal. The S21 and S21+ will have plastic backs, compared to the S21 Ultra, which gets a glass rear panel. All phones will lack the free chargers and wired earphones that usually ship with the handset.

Separate reports from 91 mobiles and GalaxyClub offer a similar pricing structure for the three handsets.

128GB Galaxy S21: €849 ($1,034) or €879 ($1,070)

128GB Galaxy S21+: €1,049 ($1,277) or €1,079 ($1,314)

128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra: €1,399 ($1,703)

Pricing in the European Union is more or less similar and includes tax. That’s why it’s pointless to read anything into the US dollar conversions. A better comparison would be with the iPhone 12 pricing structure for Europe:

64GB iPhone 12 mini: €809 ($985)

64GB iPhone 12: €909 ($1,107)

128GB iPhone 12 Pro: €1,159 ($1,411)

128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max: €1,259 ($1,533)

What’s interesting to observe is that both reports offer the same price for the Ultra, which costs €50 more than the Galaxy S20. The Ultra will also be more expensive than the base iPhone 12 Pro Max version.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 is €150 cheaper than the Galaxy S20, which started at €999 in the region. That’s good news for fans looking to buy the cheapest possible Galaxy S21 version, even if it’s made of plastic, and even if it doesn’t feature the same camera experience as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As we’ll get closer to the Galaxy S21 press event, the phone’s pricing structure will appear in additional leaks, including US prices.