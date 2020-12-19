Movie fans, rejoice: There are tons of awesome new movies set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog next month.

Highlights include The Departed, Superbad, Catch Me If You Can, Goodfellas, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and several new Netflix originals.

Here, we’ll run through all 63 new movies coming to Netflix next month.

After a pretty weak month in November, Netflix closed out 2020 with a fantastic month in December — especially for movie lovers. On top of all the awesome films that Netflix licensed from other studios last month, there were also some outstanding new Netflix original movies like David Fincher’s MANK and the new George Clooney movie The Midnight Sky. After Netflix decided to raise its prices in November, December’s lineup was just the thing to remind subscribers of exactly what they’re paying for.

Thankfully, January 2021 is shaping up to be just as strong as December when it comes to new movies.

Netflix’s full January 2021 releases list is packed full of great content. We already went through all the new original Netflix movies and shows set to debut in January, and the star of the show is obviously Cobra Kai season 3. Netflix hasn’t confirmed an exact release date for the new season yet, but it already looks amazing in the season 3 trailer and Netflix has confirmed that it will definitely be released sometime next month. Now, however, it’s time to focus on movies.

As great as Netflix’s original series are, subscribers are always most excited to see all the new movies that arrive on Netflix each month. Thankfully, January 2021 doesn’t disappoint. There are a whopping 30 different movies set to arrive on Netflix on January 1st alone, including blockbuster hits like The Departed, Goodfellas, Superbad, Catch Me If You Can, and Sherlock Holmes. And don’t sleep on Blue Streak starring a still-somewhat-sane-at-the-time Martin Lawrence!

Scroll down to check out all 63 new movies coming to Netflix in January.

Streaming January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 5th

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Streaming January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 7th

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 8th

Streaming January 10th

Spring Breakers (2012)

Streaming January 11th

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

Streaming January 13th

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 15th

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM

Hook (1991)

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Streaming January 16th

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Streaming January 18th

Homefront (2013)

Streaming January 20th

Sightless (2020)

Streaming January 22nd

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 27th

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 29th

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 31st

Fatima (2020)

Coming Soon

June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM

