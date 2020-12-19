- Movie fans, rejoice: There are tons of awesome new movies set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog next month.
- Highlights include The Departed, Superbad, Catch Me If You Can, Goodfellas, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and several new Netflix originals.
- Here, we’ll run through all 63 new movies coming to Netflix next month.
After a pretty weak month in November, Netflix closed out 2020 with a fantastic month in December — especially for movie lovers. On top of all the awesome films that Netflix licensed from other studios last month, there were also some outstanding new Netflix original movies like David Fincher’s MANK and the new George Clooney movie The Midnight Sky. After Netflix decided to raise its prices in November, December’s lineup was just the thing to remind subscribers of exactly what they’re paying for.
Thankfully, January 2021 is shaping up to be just as strong as December when it comes to new movies.
Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Netflix’s full January 2021 releases list is packed full of great content. We already went through all the new original Netflix movies and shows set to debut in January, and the star of the show is obviously Cobra Kai season 3. Netflix hasn’t confirmed an exact release date for the new season yet, but it already looks amazing in the season 3 trailer and Netflix has confirmed that it will definitely be released sometime next month. Now, however, it’s time to focus on movies.
As great as Netflix’s original series are, subscribers are always most excited to see all the new movies that arrive on Netflix each month. Thankfully, January 2021 doesn’t disappoint. There are a whopping 30 different movies set to arrive on Netflix on January 1st alone, including blockbuster hits like The Departed, Goodfellas, Superbad, Catch Me If You Can, and Sherlock Holmes. And don’t sleep on Blue Streak starring a still-somewhat-sane-at-the-time Martin Lawrence!
Scroll down to check out all 63 new movies coming to Netflix in January.
Streaming January 1st
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Streaming January 2nd
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 5th
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Streaming January 6th
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 7th
- Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 8th
- Charming — NETFLIX FILM
- Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 10th
- Spring Breakers (2012)
Streaming January 11th
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Intouchables (2011)
Streaming January 13th
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 15th
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
- Hook (1991)
- Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Streaming January 16th
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
Streaming January 18th
- Homefront (2013)
Streaming January 20th
- Sightless (2020)
Streaming January 22nd
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 27th
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 29th
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
- Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 31st
- Fatima (2020)
Coming Soon
- June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM
Today's Top Deal Best-selling coronavirus face masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission