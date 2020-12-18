If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting into the festive spirit of the holidays means pulling out all of the stops to celebrate. Decorating your home to reflect whichever holiday you celebrate will put anyone in a good mood. Baking cookies, wrapping gifts, trying to stay warm in the winter, and making sure you cross everyone off your list is just a few of the tasks you have during the winter. If you have a holiday tree, you’ll want to decorate it as much as possible. Putting up lights and ornaments and wrapping tinsel around it will help it shine. Plus, a tree topper is a must. But something else you want, whether you have a real or an artificial tree, is a tree skirt. This will cover up the stand of the tree, so you don’t have to look at the bare stump and the water sitting underneath it. Plus, it will catch any pine needles that may fall, allowing you to clean them up easier. Tree skirts can be a great decoration as well, so we’ve found five of our favorites. Let’s take a look at the best tree skirts on Amazon.

Keep it tidy

Image source: Amazon

It’s simple to get the AISENO 48 Inch Christmas Tree Plush Skirt Decoration for Merry Christmas to looking the way it should. The premium faux fur Christmas tree skirt is 48 inches in diameter and has upgraded fur. It is soft and warm, if your pet wants to lay on it. It won’t take any time to install it, as it has Velcro to seam up. This can be used indoors or outdoors, depending on your need. This will dress up your tree and add that little bit of holiday touch that you’re seeking. It has a double layer design that is made extremely well. The material is thick, but even if you vacuum it, it won’t be sucked up and will be easy to clean.

Key Features:

Premium faux fur

48 inches in diameter

Double layer design

AISENO 48 Inch Christmas Tree Plush Skirt Decoration for Merry Christmas Party Faux Fur Christm… List Price:$34.74 Price:$29.74 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about resin

Image source: Amazon

The TOBEHIGHER Christmas Tree Skirt is a great protector for your floor. Whether it’s needles or tree sap, you won’t have to worry about it falling on your rug, carpet, linoleum, tile, or floor. This comes in a 36-inch size or a 48-inch one, so you can pick the best fit for your tree. The inner four inches wrap around the tree root, so you won’t have to see it. There are six pieces of seamed magic on the border of the tree skirt that enable you to use it easily and quickly. The well-made, white Christmas tree skirt is selected from highly plush materials and soft faux fur. The material is durable, so you can reuse it each year.

Key Features:

Comes in either a 36-inch or 48-inch size

Six pieces of seamed magic on the border

Highly plush materials

TOBEHIGHER Christmas Tree Skirt, 36 inches White Christmas Tree Skirt, High-End Soft Classic Fl… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For bigger trees

Image source: Amazon

If you’re like Clark Griswold and pick a tree that’s bigger than your living room, cover it with a 60-inch skirt from iMucci. This comes in four white designs in both a 36-inch option and a 60-inch option. The plush felt is soft and comfortable to the touch. It can be repeatedly use for years and years. It’ll keep pine debris, water, sap that may drop from the tree off of your floor. It is soft, thick, and large to cover what you need covered. This will look great in any home.

Key Features:

Comes in a 36-inch and 60-inch optin

Soft, thick and large

Can be used repeatedly

iMucci 60inch Chirstmas Tree Skirt Snowy White Plush Velvet - Holiday Party Decoration … (Tre… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the style you want

Image source: Amazon

The SoarDream Christmas Tree Skirt comes in many different styles and patterns to best fit your home. You can pick between baby blue, black, champagne gold, gold, iridescent white, rose gold, and silver. This also comes in three different sizes to best fit your tree. The gold is a sequin that really will shimmer and wow. The Velcro seams makes it easy to fit under the tree and it’ll look great in any room of your home.

Key Features:

Seven different colors

Three different sizes

Velcro seams

Gold Sequin Christmas Tree Skirt 48 Inches Sparkly Tree Skirt Outdoor Christmas Tree Decoration… List Price:$20.80 Price:$17.50 You Save:$3.30 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add it to a little tree

Image source: Amazon

The S-DEAL 32 Inches Small Christmas Tree Skirt is ideal for a smaller tree. The mat has a white snowflake pattern that matches a festive atmosphere. Made from durable polyester blend, it is the ideal size for most homes. This will hide the tree stand underneath it and add color to your room. It is perfect to place presents on top of and it will protect your floor in the area around your tree.

Key Features:

32 inches in size

Made from durable polyester blend

Perfect to place presents on top of

S-DEAL 32 Inches Small Christmas Tree Skirt Double Layers Red and White Snow Carpet for Party H… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now