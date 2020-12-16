If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Organizing a garage is a very difficult task. Usually, you try and set up your garage a certain way when you move into a home. But once you acquire more tools, hardware, sports equipment, and other clutter, things may have to move around or shift. Trying to then reorganize things as you add more to your garage is the really challenging part of having a home. Having the option to mount and hang items from the walls is a good way to clear up some space. If you live in an area of the world that has to deal with snow in the wintertime, you likely have a snow shovel or two. So, keeping them out of the way is best handled when you are able to hang them up. Setting up shovel holders and mounts in your garage is the perfect way to store them when you aren’t using them or just keep them out of the way in your area. You can also use these in a mudroom in your home or in a shed. We’ve highlighted five of the best shovel holders on the market to get you ready for the next blizzard.

Ideal for storage

You’ll be able to find ways to utilize the MANOKY Shovel Holder Wall Mount Organizer. This comes in a 10-pack of tool holders that can be mounted where you need them. They can hang all kinds of tools, from shovels to brooms to rakes or mops. This set won’t let the tools slide and they can safely grip handles up to 1.25″. The tools can weigh up to 33 pounds and it takes almost no time to hang these hangers. It’ll help you better organizer your closet, shed, garage, or shop. You can hang them in separate spaces or together. These are weatherproof, unlike other options. Ideal for long-handled tools, they can be used indoors or outdoors. Made from metal, they are more durable than plastic options.

Key Features:

Safely grip handles up to 1.25″

Can hold up to 33 pounds

Comes in a pack of 10

For wider handles

If you have shovels or other tools that have wider handles, check out the Original Quick Fist Clamp by END OF ROAD. These can hold items between 1″ and 2.25″ in diameter, so you have a wide range that you’ll be able to support. They come in a pack of two and each one can support items up to 22 pounds. Great for storage in your home, on your truck, at work, or on your boat, you’ll be able to keep items like axes or oars in place as well as shovels, brooms, or mops. They are UV-resistant and are not affected by heat or cold. One #10 screw or bolt will hold the clamp in place. This should not be used on exhaust pipes.

Key Features:

Wide range of diameters

Each hold up to 22 pounds

UV-resistant

Organize in bulk

If you’re starting from scratch and want to do a lot of hanging in your garage, the Intpro 12-pack Steel Garage Utility Double Hook Organizers is a solid option. You’ll get 12 hooks that can be used in many ways. You can hold shovels, ladders, bicycles, ropes, power tools and more on these hooks. Each one has an anti-skid coating that makes sure the tools don’t slip. Made of sturdy PVC, they can hold heavier weights. The 12-pack gives you five different sizes of hooks for your various hanging needs. You can hang these with only a drill or screwdriver and they fit easily on many kinds of walls.

Key Features:

Made of sturdy PVC

12 hooks in a pack

Anti-skid coating

Hang items uniformly

In order to keep all of your tools in one place in your garage, consider the YueTong All Metal Garden Tool Organizer. This is a metal backboard that comes with hooks, allowing you to hang all of your tools together. You can choose between one board or a pack of three, depending on how much you want to hang. Each one is 17″ x 4.8″ and this comes with hooks assembled. There are six fixed hooks and then five that are adjustable to better fit different tools. You can hang big tools or smaller gardening tools. All the materials are metal and won’t rust, so it can be used indoors or outdoors.

Key Features:

Six fixed hooks and five adjustable hooks

Come in a single pack or pack of three

Metal backboard

For increased grip

The HORUSDY 10 Pack Spring Grip Mop and Broom Holder is a smart investment for hanging shovels, brooms, mops, and rakes. This 10-pack comes with heavy metal clips that are spring-loaded. The zinc powder coating makes them sustainable indoors or outdoors and the strong springs are designed to firmly grip tools. Tools won’t slide once they are locked in and the bulldog clamp adds extra grip.

Key Features:

Spring-loaded

Pack of 10

Zinc powder coating

