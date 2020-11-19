If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone expects Instant Pot deals on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday each year, but none will be as hot as the hidden sale we just found on Amazon.

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi Pressure Cooker retails for $150 and Amazon’s Echo Dot costs $40, for a total of $190 — but they’re only $119.98 if you buy them bundled!

There are also three more impressive deals: The Instant Pot Smart WiFi on its own with a $60 discount, plus $20 off either the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini or the best-selling Instant Pot Duo.

Every single year ahead of the holidays, Instant Pots are always among the hottest products in America. Some like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present for Christmas or Chanukah. Others take advantage of deep Black Friday discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. In either case, however, you might not want to wait until Black Friday this year because there’s an incredible Instant Pot deal hidden on Amazon right now that’s better than anything you’ll find on Black Friday 2020!

Scroll through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals hub and you’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. One thing you won’t find, however, is the shockingly good Instant Pot deals we managed to dig up.

Instant Pot’s Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker is the only smartphone-connected Instant Pot, and it’s a solid value at $150. Incredibly, there’s a $60 discount available right now at Amazon that slashes the price to just $89.99! But that’s not even the best part. If you pick up the Instant Pot Smart WiFi bundled with an Echo Dot, you’ll save $70 instead of $60. That’s a $190 bundle that’s on sale for just $119.98!

We’re not sure if this is a Black Friday 2020 deal that accidentally went live ahead of schedule or if it’s just an awesome sale that’s hidden on Amazon. Whatever the case, it’s definitely not going to last long. You’ll also find two more excellent Instant Pot deals down below that slash the prices of best-selling models.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi & Echo Dot bundle

REPLACES UP TO 8 KITCHEN APPLIANCES: Combines 8 kitchen appliances in 1 with 13 smart programs to save you space, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute/searing, steam, and keep warm.

CONSISTENTLY GREAT RESULTS: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.

ALEXA and WIFI ENABLED: Control in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. You’ll have access to 1,000+ pre-programmed scripted recipes as well as have the ability to verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini

Duo Plus Mini, the ideal companion to the duo Plus 6 quart, combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, sterilizer and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70 % faster saving you time and energy in your busy lifestyle.

Features 13 smart programs – Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, saute, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm, sterilizer, egg maker, and pressure cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in saute and slow cook, up to 24 hour delay start, automatic keep warm up to 10 hours, and sound on/off.

Instant Pot Duo

Best-selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

