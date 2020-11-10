If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The wildly popular and powerful Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum will be on sale with a massive $230 discount for Black Friday 2020.

Someone at Amazon made a big mistake, however, and Roborock’s big Black Friday deal is live right now!

Definitely grab one before this mistake is fixed, and you’ll find more early Black Friday 2020 deals in Amazon’s holiday deals hub.

We’re going to be quick here because there are two things that you need to know about pricing mistakes on Amazon. First, they never stick around for very long so you have to hurry if you want to catch one. And second, Amazon ALWAYS honors prices even when it’s a mistake, so you don’t have to worry about placing your order and then having it canceled when the mistake is finally caught. How great is that?!

With that out of the way, there’s a crazy mistake right now on Amazon that you definitely need to check out!

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running through the end of Black Friday 2020 weekend, Roborock will be offering a few deep discounts on its most popular robot vacuum models. For those unaware, Roborock is pretty much the hottest robot vacuum cleaner brand out there behind iRobot’s Roomba brand. The Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum is the very best model the company makes, and it’s quite pricey at $650. For Black Friday, however, it’s getting a massive $230 discount. That means you can get one for just $419.99.

Only, as you can see in the screenshot above, someone pulled the trigger early so this crazy Black Friday deal is live right now!

We have no idea how long it will take for someone to catch the error and fix it, but it probably won’t be very long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. This is a huge discount on a phenomenal robot vacuum, so definitely grab one before it’s too late! Also, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s holiday deals hub for more early Black Friday 2020 deals.

Here are the bullet points from Roborock’s product listing:

Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms.

Powerful clean and Easy mopping: Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop.

Quiet and convenient: With a cleaning volume of just 56db (equivalent to a typical conversation) in Balanced mode, you can clean any time day or night without disruption. S6 is also easy to maintain, and the integrated cable tidy in its dock keeps things elegantly wire-free. Any questions, 24 hours customer service at 1-855-960-4321

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-Floor Mapp… List Price:$649.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$230.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

