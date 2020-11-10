If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a big one-day sale on the best robot vacuums you’ve never heard of.

Coredy isn’t quite as popular as iRobot’s Roomba brand, but the company makes top-rated robot vacuum models that cost a fraction of the price you’ll pay for a Roomba.

The deals today start at just $95.93 for the Coredy R300 robot vacuum, which happens to be one of the company’s best-selling models.

If you’ve got a bunch of extra cash lying around and you can afford a Roomba, there’s no question whatsoever that they’re worth every penny. There are even some fantastic deals available right now with Black Friday less than three weeks away. For example, Amazon has the $1,000 Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after cleaning at an all-time low of $699. That’s an amazing deal… but $699 is still a whole lot of money.

Looking for a new robot vacuum but don’t want to spend so much money? Don’t worry, Amazon’s got you covered. The nation’s top online retailer is running a crazy one-day sale that slashes popular Coredy robot vacuum cleaners to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Prices start at just $95.93 for the top-selling Coredy R300 robot vacuum, and you can get a mid-range model with voice and app control for under $162. The best deal is probably on the Coredy R580 thanks to a big $98 discount, and the top-of-the-line Coredy G800 with smart navigation and super-strong suction is $80 off.

Check out all the deals down below, and remember that they’re only around until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $95.93

Impeccable Daily Clean: The R300 robot vacuum lets you easily start clean, schedule & customize cleaning preferences with remote control. Auto-adjust cleaning direction, auto increase suction power, maximizes increase vacuum power with 1700Pa of suction, and adapt its height to seamlessly clean from hard surface floor to short-pile carpet for a spotless clean home.

Vacuuming and Mopping: R300 robot vacuum supports wet mopping function, combines 1700Pa max strong suction, mopping hard surface floors from small dust to footprint or mud, and vacuuming everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean. (400ML WATER TANK SOLD SEPARATELY)

[SOLD OUT]

Coredy R500+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $99.95

3-in-1 Sweep Vacuum Mop Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: R500+ is a 7.2cm super thin robot vacuum cleaner, eliminate dirt from under beds, sofa and hard to reach areas with zero effort. Include 3-point cleaning system and dual edge-brushes, works on hard floors and carpets to clean the dust and pet hair. Conveniently clean, schedule and customize cleaning preferences from remote control. Sleek, anti-scratch tempered glass top cover design complements your home decor.

Wet-Dry Mopping Function: R500+ floor cleaner robot supports wet-dry mopping function, vacuum multi-surfaces, dry sweep hardwood floors or wet-dry mop hard surface floors as you need, providing a comprehensive cleaning performance (Water tank and cleaning mop cloth sold separately). Anti-collision prevents unnecessary crashes, anti-drop intelligent sensor technology avoids to fall.

[SOLD OUT]

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $161.83

Voice & App Controls: Use the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice commands to conveniently start and stop cleaning. Use the smart App to control your R750 robot vacuum cleaner, monitor real-time cleaning/battery power/accessories status, customize cleaning modes/mopping levels/schedule cleaning, control cleaning direction, finds your robot effortlessly, and get access to our online support service whenever you need.

Boost-Intellect Technology: R750 robot vacuum cleaner supports boost-intellect technology, enables it automatically increase suction power within seconds when carpet is detected, moves effortlessly from hard-surface floor to carpet, once off the carpet, normal suction returns. Upgrade vacuums up to 2000pa Max pure power suction strength for an impressive clean.

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Compatible with Alexa, Mopping System, Boost Intellect, Virtu… List Price:$299.99 Price:$161.83 You Save:$138.16 (46%)

Coredy R580 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $181.99

Work with Voice & App: Use the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice commands to conveniently start and stop cleaning. Use the smart App to control your R580 robot vacuum cleaner, monitor real-time cleaning/battery power/accessories status, customize cleaning modes/schedule cleaning, control cleaning direction, finds your robot effortlessly, and get access to our online support service whenever you need.

Sweep & Mop & Vacuum: R580 robot vacuum cleaner supports wet-dry mopping function. Vacuum multi-surfaces including carpet, dry sweep hardwood floors, and using a microfiber rag that is attached to the water tank mops your hard surface floor when you need, provides a comprehensive cleaning performance, (300ML WATER TANK AND CLEANING MOP CLOTH SOLD SEPARATELY).

Coredy R580 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuuming, Sweeping and Mopping, Wi-Fi, App Controls, 2000pa… List Price:$279.99 Price:$181.99 You Save:$98.00 (35%)

Coredy G800 Smart Navigating Robotic Vacuum – $319.99

Intelligent Navigation Cleaning: G800 robotic vacuum supports smart navigation with map saving, records the floor path and map saving, real-time monitor where your robot is cleaning, easy to find your robot anytime anywhere, automatically return to charge while no power, and resume cleaning at the breakpoint after fully charged. Zig-zag routing increase efficiency, avoid missing spots, save cleaning time.

Work with Voice & App: Use the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice commands to conveniently start and stop cleaning. Use the smart Coredy App to control your G800 robot vacuum cleaner, monitor real-time mapping cleaning path/battery power/accessories status/customize cleaning Suction level/schedule cleaning, control cleaning direction, finds your robot effortlessly, and get access to our online support service whenever you need.

Coredy G800 Smart Navigating Robotic Vacuum, Map Intelligent Technology, Sweep and Mop Robot Va… List Price:$399.99 Price:$319.99 You Save:$80.00 (20%)

