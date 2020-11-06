If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just surprised shoppers with an awesome early Black Friday 2020 sale on Bose headphones and wireless speakers.

The stars of the show are the $250 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar for just $149 and the epic Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $199, both all-time low prices.

There are more than a dozen Bose deals to be found and prices start at just $79 for the most popular Bose Bluetooth speaker ever.

Looking to finish off your holiday shopping early this year? Well, Amazon just kicked off an early Black Friday 2020 sale that’s going to make your mission MUCH easier. You also might find something for yourself among the more-than-a-dozen Bose deals on Amazon’s site right now, but we won’t tell if you don’t…

Two deals in particular stand out in Amazon’s big sale on Friday, and they’re both all-time low prices on Bose’s best-selling products ever. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar that retails for $250 is down to $149, while the pioneering Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $199. You won’t find lower prices anywhere today, or on Black Friday.

Other deals include Bose Bluetooth earphones for $89, best-selling Bose Bluetooth speakers starting at $79, and the very cool Bose Frames sunglasses with built-in earphones for $149 instead of $200. Shop the entire early Black Friday Bose sale right here on Amazon, and check out our favorite deals down below.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar – $149

A single soundbar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Price:$149.00

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $199

Image source: Bose

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%)

Bose 761529 Bluetooth Earphones – $89

A high quality audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Wireless convenience, with easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts

Exclusive Stay Hear and tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Black List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%)

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II – $79

Image source: Amazon

Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Soft Black List Price:$129.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$50.00 (39%)

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.