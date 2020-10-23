Netflix’s November 2020 releases list is packed full of movies, with 23 movies set to hit the company’s US content catalog on November 1st alone.

A big chunk of Netflix’s November 2020 movies list is holiday content, with all the animated and live-action Christmas movies you could want.

Here, we’ll run through the entire list of all 71 movies coming to Netflix next month.

Whether or not Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween is your speed, there’s no question that October has been a big month for Netflix releases. From The Haunting of Bly Manor and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries to Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Trial of the Chicago 7, there’s definitely something for everyone in October. You can check out the full Netflix October 2020 releases list to see more and make sure you didn’t miss anything.

November is more of a mixed bag, if you ask us — especially where Netflix’s original content is concerned. Scroll through the Netflix November 2020 releases list and there really isn’t much that jumps out at you aside from season 4 of The Crown. Thankfully, there are dozens of movies set to hit Netflix in November that should help soften the blow from a lackluster October.

Right out of the gate in November, 23 new movies are set to hit Netlfix’s US content catalog, including flicks like A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, and a reasonably entertaining Jim Carrey movie called Yes Man. Things snowball from there and a huge total of 71 different movies are set to be released over the course of the month. Check out the full list below to see what’s in store for Netflix subscribers in November.

Streaming November 1st

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Streaming November 2nd

Prospect

Streaming November 3rd

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 4th

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Streaming November 5th

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 6th

Streaming November 10th

Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 11th

What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 12th

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 15th

A Very Country Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

V for Vendetta

Streaming November 16th

Loving

Whose Streets?

Streaming November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

Streaming November 23rd

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 26th

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 27th

The Call — NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 30th

The 2nd

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens