  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of November 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix in November include The Crown season 4, Hillbilly Elegy, Easy A, Ocean’s Eleven, and a ton of Christmas movies.
  • The Lincoln Lawyer, Moneyball, and Zodiac are all leaving Netflix in November.

Not every month on Netflix can be a banger, especially during a pandemic, but November is especially quiet. One of the only returning original series of note this month is The Crown, which is back for its fourth season. There are plenty of other originals on the list, but few look familiar. That said, I’m excited to check out Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, which is an Australian sketch comedy show produced by Ed Helms.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2020 below:

Streaming November 1st

  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire: Season 6
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show: Season 3
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

Streaming November 2nd

  • Prospect

Streaming November 3rd

Streaming November 4th

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

Streaming November 9th

Streaming November 10th

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
  • Prom Night

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 15th

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Hometown Holiday
  • Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 
  • V for Vendetta

Streaming November 16th

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 18th

Streaming November 19th

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 23rd

Streaming November 24th

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday NETFLIX FAMILY
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son NETFLIX FILM
  • Hillbilly Elegy NETFLIX FILM
  • WonderoosNETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 25th

Streaming November 26th

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 27th

Streaming November 28th

  • The Uncanny Counter NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 30th

  • The 2nd
  • A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Finding Agnes NETFLIX FILM
  • RUST CREEK
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:

Leaving November 1st

  • Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • Shark Night

Leaving November 4th

  • Death House

Leaving November 6th

  • Into the Forest
  • Krisha

Leaving November 7th

  • Hit & Run
  • Hope Springs Eternal
  • The Sea of Trees
  • Sleepless

Leaving November 8th

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11th

  • Green Room

Leaving November 14th

  • Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving November 15th

  • 9
  • Abominable Christmas
  • The Addams Family
  • Drive

Leaving November 16th

  • Santa Claws
  • Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17th

  • Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22nd

  • End of Watch

Leaving November 23rd

  • Bushwick
  • Shot Caller

Leaving November 26th

  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27th

  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
  • Jeopardy!: College Championship III
  • Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30th

  • Anaconda
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • The Bachelor: Season 13
  • Bad News Bears
  • Diana: In Her Own Words
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Hostage
  • National Security
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Moneyball
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Priest
  • Stand and Deliver
  • The Tribes of Palos Verdes
  • West Side Story
  • Y Tu Mamá También
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  • Zodiac

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

