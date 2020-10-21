- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of November 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix in November include The Crown season 4, Hillbilly Elegy, Easy A, Ocean’s Eleven, and a ton of Christmas movies.
- The Lincoln Lawyer, Moneyball, and Zodiac are all leaving Netflix in November.
Not every month on Netflix can be a banger, especially during a pandemic, but November is especially quiet. One of the only returning original series of note this month is The Crown, which is back for its fourth season. There are plenty of other originals on the list, but few look familiar. That said, I’m excited to check out Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, which is an Australian sketch comedy show produced by Ed Helms.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2020 below:
Streaming November 1st
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Streaming November 2nd
- Prospect
Streaming November 3rd
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 4th
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 5th
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
- Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 6th
- Citation — NETFLIX FILM
- Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
- The Late Bloomer
Streaming November 9th
- Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 10th
- Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 11th
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 12th
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
- Prom Night
Streaming November 13th
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
- The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
- The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- A Very Country Christmas
- America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
Streaming November 16th
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
Streaming November 17th
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 18th
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 19th
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 20th
- Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM
- Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 22nd
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
- Machete Kills
Streaming November 23rd
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 24th
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
- Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 25th
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
- Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming November 26th
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 27th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Call — NETFLIX FILM
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 28th
- The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 29th
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 30th
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM
- RUST CREEK
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:
Leaving November 1st
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Shark Night
Leaving November 4th
- Death House
Leaving November 6th
- Into the Forest
- Krisha
Leaving November 7th
- Hit & Run
- Hope Springs Eternal
- The Sea of Trees
- Sleepless
Leaving November 8th
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving November 11th
- Green Room
Leaving November 14th
- Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving November 15th
- 9
- Abominable Christmas
- The Addams Family
- Drive
Leaving November 16th
- Santa Claws
- Soul Surfer
Leaving November 17th
- Sour Grapes
Leaving November 22nd
- End of Watch
Leaving November 23rd
- Bushwick
- Shot Caller
Leaving November 26th
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving November 27th
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
- Jeopardy!: College Championship III
- Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving November 30th
- Anaconda
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Bachelor: Season 13
- Bad News Bears
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Gridiron Gang
- Hostage
- National Security
- Lakeview Terrace
- Moneyball
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Priest
- Stand and Deliver
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
- West Side Story
- Y Tu Mamá También
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.