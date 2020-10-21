Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of November 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix in November include The Crown season 4, Hillbilly Elegy, Easy A, Ocean’s Eleven, and a ton of Christmas movies.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Moneyball, and Zodiac are all leaving Netflix in November.

Not every month on Netflix can be a banger, especially during a pandemic, but November is especially quiet. One of the only returning original series of note this month is The Crown, which is back for its fourth season. There are plenty of other originals on the list, but few look familiar. That said, I’m excited to check out Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, which is an Australian sketch comedy show produced by Ed Helms.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for November 2020 below:

Streaming November 1st

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Streaming November 2nd

Prospect

Streaming November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 4th

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 5th

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 6th

Streaming November 9th

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 10th

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 15th

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Streaming November 16th

Loving

Whose Streets?

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 18th

Streaming November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

Streaming November 23rd

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 25th

Streaming November 26th

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 27th

Streaming November 28th

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 30th

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in November below:

Leaving November 1st

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving November 4th

Death House

Leaving November 6th

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving November 7th

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving November 8th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11th

Green Room

Leaving November 14th

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving November 15th

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving November 16th

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17th

Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22nd

End of Watch

Leaving November 23rd

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving November 26th

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27th

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30th

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in November. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.