Netflix’s releases list for October 2020 is quite impressive, and it’s great news that the company isn’t slowing down after a huge month in September.

We already showed you the full release schedule, but not it’s time to focus solely on all the new movies set to arrive in Netflix’s US content catalog this month.

There are so many highlights this month that it’s difficult to know where to start — and 44 movies have already been added to Netflix in just the first week of October.

September was a massive month for new movies on Netflix, both when it comes to Netflix’s original films as well as popular movies that Netflix has licensed from other studios. Highlights from among the content Netflix licensed starting in September include Pineapple Express, Red Dragon, Glory, and all three installments of Back to the Future, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Then, when it comes to Netflix’s new original films, there were three in particular that Netflix subscribers seemed to love the most: The new Charlie Kaufmann movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things starring Jesse Plemons, The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. 57 new movies in total were added to Netflix in September, and you can check them all out in our earlier coverage so you can be sure you caught all of the biggest new releases.

September is now behind us and October has arrived, so it’s time we turn our attention to Netlfix’s October 2020 movies list.

Believe it or not, a whopping 44 new movies were already added to Netflix’s catalog just during the first week of October. Highlights include Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, Gran Torino, Her, House of 1,000 Corpses, The Outpost, and a criminally underrated dramedy called Stranger Than Fiction that stars Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. We were so happy to see it slide up the charts this past weekend — definitely check it out if you haven’t seen it already, or give it a second viewing if you have already seen it. Another big release that’s already out in October is called Vampires vs. the Bronx, a new original Netflix film that tons of people are talking about right now on social media.

Moving forward, there are plenty of additional releases slated to take place this month that you should definitely look forward to. A new Adam Sandler movie called Hubie Halloween has been burning up Netflix’s charts — if you’re into Adam Sandler movies — and other big additions to Netflix include Moneyball, Batman: The Killing Joke, a talked-about Netflix original called The Forty-Year-Old Version, and ParaNorman. There’s also a new Aaron Sorkin movie out today called The Trial of the Chicago 7, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen in his second dramatic role. Finally, David Fincher’s new flick Mank was supposed to be released at some point in October, but Netflix didn’t include it on its official October 2020 releases list. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s a surprise in store.

The full schedule of Netflix movie releases in October 2020 can be seen below, and you can check out our earlier coverage to see all the new shows headed to Netflix this month.

Streaming October 1st

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Fargo

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

Walk Away from Love

Streaming October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 14th

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Streaming October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 16th

In a Valley of Violence

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Streaming October 18th

ParaNorman

Streaming October 20th

Carol

Streaming October 21st

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 22nd

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Streaming October 23rd

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 30th

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 31st

The 12th Man