If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s new Holiday Dash sales event introduced new early Black Friday deals each day, and today’s deals are off the charts.

One of Friday’s hottest sales is a limited-time offer that slashes up to 20% off Arlo’s newest wireless home security cameras.

You can save up to $70 on the latest and greatest from Arlo, but only while supplies last.

When it comes to home security cameras, there’s Arlo and there’s everything else. Everyone knows that Arlo is the best in the business when it comes to wireless home cameras. They’re remarkably easy to set up and operate, yet they offer all the features and options you could possibly want. They also last for months on a charge and the Arlo app makes it so easy to configure your security settings.

Why doesn’t everyone have Arlo cameras if they’re so great? The answer is pretty simple: Arlo cameras are expensive.

Arlo is priced out of reach for many people, but that’s not necessarily the case today on Amazon. The retailer’s big Holiday Dash sales event promises new Black Friday-worthy deals each day, and today’s big sale includes discounts of up to 20% on some of the newest and hottest Arlo cameras on the market.

The new $150 Arlo Video Doorbell is down to $129.99 in either black or white, and the best-selling Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera that normally costs $250 is down to $199.99. If you’re looking to install a brand new Arlo setup in your home, the $650 Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System gets a huge $132 discount today

Check out the full sale right here, or you’ll find all the deals down below.

Arlo Video Doorbell – $129.99

See more at your front door: See a person from head to toe or a package on the ground with a 180- degree viewing angle.

See a clearer picture: Detailed video in HD with HDR ensures you see the details even in low light or bright conditions.

Respond quickly: Hear and speak to visitors at your door with clear two-way audio or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you are busy.

Arlo Video Doorbell | HD Video Quality, 2-Way Audio, Package Detection | Motion Detection and A… List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera – $199.99

Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life on one charge.

Fast wire-free set up – No existing wiring required, setup quickly anywhere.

See the full picture – Crisp 2K HDR video with a wide viewing angle.

Illuminate your property with 2000 lumens of brightness (up to 3000 lumens with Outdoor Magnetic Charging Cable).

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera | Wire-Free, 2K Video & HDR | Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, 6-M… List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System – $518

Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life on one charge.

HD video quality – Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K with HDR.

Includes 3 months of Arlo Smart with rolling 30-day cloud recordings.

Fast and easy wire-free setup – no wires means you can easily install in minutes.

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System | Wire-Free, 2K Video & HDR | Color Nigh… List Price:$649.99 Price:$518.00 You Save:$131.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

