Most people at this point acknowledge that electric toothbrushes are far better than regular brushes for your teeth and gums, but high prices can be a big barrier.

With that in mind, you should definitely check out the two outstanding deals Amazon is offering right now on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.

I can still remember how happy my dentist was when I finally switched to an electric toothbrush. I had never been completely convinced that the benefits over traditional toothbrushes were actually worth the expense. After all, a high-quality electric toothbrush typically costs hundreds of dollars. I finally caught a good sale and picked one up to see what all the fuss was about, and I’m so glad I did. The next time I visited my dentist a few months later, he noticed the difference right away.

You can be the most attentive brusher in the world, but a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush. “High-quality” is key, of course, since cheap electric toothbrushes just have a little vibrating motor inside that doesn’t really do anything at all. Long story short, you need a Philips Sonicare toothbrush… but they’re so expensive! Lucky for you, Amazon’s Prime Day deals this year on Sonicare electric toothbrushes are out of this world.

The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is one of the most popular smartphone-connected models Philips makes. The “smart” features you gain from the Sonicare app are actually pretty awesome, since it gives you reports along with tips about how you can improve your brushing habits. Even if you don’t use that aspect of the brush, it’s still a terrific model with all the features you need. And right now, it’s on sale for just $99.95 instead of $170.

If you want the best of the best, Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals have you covered there, too — the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush that typically sells for $270 is down to $149.95 until 10:00PM ET today. This model has all the features you can imagine plus so many that you couldn’t even dream of, and it has never been on sale with a discount anywhere close to the one you’ll get today.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 – $99.95

Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard

Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report

Philips Sonicare HX9690/06 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 – $149.95

Our best toothbrush ever for the most exceptional clean and complete care

Best-in-class clean — Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush

Brighten your smile with White+ mode to remove up to 100% more stains in just 3 days vs. a manual toothbrush and personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 5 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health, DeepClean+ and TongueCare+

Philips Sonicare HX9924/41 DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey

