Some things always end up being top sellers each year during Prime Day. Here are a few familiar examples: Kitchen tools like Instant Pots are always huge, and this year’s Instant Pot deals start at just $49.99. Amazon device deals are obviously popular, and right now you can get an Echo Dot for $18.99 or a Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99. Everyone wants new smart home gadgets, and today you can pick up a $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for just $16.98 or get an ecobee3 Lite smart thermostat for an all-time low price of $149.

Those are all top categories, but there’s one type of product our readers always want more than anything else: Headphones.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals on headphones are out of this world. You’ll find all-time low prices on pretty much every single popular headphone brand you can think of. Examples include AirPods Pro for $199, AirPods 2 for $114.99, Sony noise cancelling headphones starting at just $88, Bose QC35 II headphones at a new all-time low price of just $199, best-selling Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with 30,000 5-star ratings for $31.99, and the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones that saves you $52 and gets you a free $25 Amazon gift card as well!

Want to see all the best Prime Day 2020 deals on headphones? We dug through them all to pick out the 10 very best ones, and they’re all listed down below.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control - List Price: $299.00, Price: $199.00

Apple AirPods Pro - List Price: $249.00, Price: $219.00

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - List Price: $199.00, Price: $149.98

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) - List Price: $124.99, Price: $114.99

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic - List Price: $198.00, Price: $88.00

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset - Black - List Price: $248.00, Price: $123.00

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic - List Price: $373.00, Price: $298.00

COWIN E7 PRO [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone - List Price: $89.99, Price: $63.98

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case - List Price: $39.98, Price: $31.99

