Marvel and Sony are reportedly considering having Deadpool and Spider-Man team up in a future movie.

Plans haven’t been finalized, but Marvel wants to see Spider-Man team up with other guest heroes going forward.

The rumor follows a report that said Doctor Strange will appear in Spider-Man 3.

We’re only going to get a single MCU Phase 4 show this year, and that’s because the novel coronavirus ruined everything for everyone. Most blockbusters have been postponed, as people aren’t exactly flocking to theaters. On top of that, the pandemic halted productions, and outbreaks among cast and crews could lead to additional delays for future films and TV series. When it comes to Marvel’s cinematic universe, the delay of one title might have a ripple effect on the entire phase of content, as other projects would have to be postponed.

Marvel plans to deliver stories to the audience in a specific order, and it has nothing to do with the actual chronology of the stories. Black Widow is a prequel, but it might be necessary viewing before more movies and shows can be released. Based on all of the rumors, I think The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere was delayed not because of production issues, but because of its ties to Black Widow.

While we won’t get to see much MCU Phase 4 content this year, there’s no shortage of rumors. In a matter of days, a few separate reports revealed how Marvel might introduce the X-Men, as well as the purported storyline that will lead to an epic finale as big as Avengers: Endgame — and that story could feature Iron Man.

We also heard that Marvel is planning a few huge cameos for the MCU’s future, including having Hugh Jackman reprise his Wolverine role, and that Doctor Strange will appear in Spider-Man 3. The Marvel leaks do not stop there, as a new leak says that Marvel is thinking about pairing Spider-Man and Deadpool in a future movie.

The days when Sony thought it could run its own cinematic universe based on the Spider-Man characters which it has the rights to are over. Not only is Spider-Man back in the fold, but all of these recent rumors indicate that Sony is becoming far more lenient when it comes to mashing up its universe with the MCU. Of course, this makes sense for the bottom line of both Disney and Sony. There’s no question that the MCU will help sell Sony’s own Spider-Man universe. The SUMC will become cool by association, as fans won’t care who makes the movies, so long as they get to see all the Marvel characters on screen together.

A couple of distinct reports from two Marvel insiders seem to make a lot of sense when combined. Beware: There are still just rumors, and you should treat them accordingly.

Daniel Richman, who provided accurate details about Marvel projects in the past, said a few days ago that Kevin Feige and Marvel are interested in signing Ryan Reynolds to what might turn out to be the biggest contract in the MCU so far. Deadpool/Wade Wilson would appear in more MCU projects than any other actor, according to the leaker. If accurate, Deadpool will appear in more movies than Iron Man and Captain America.

The second report comes from GeekosityMag’s Mikey Sutton, another leaker with knowledge of Marvel plans. Sutton says that a Spider-Man/Deadpool team-up movie is being discussed, and “both companies are ecstatic about the idea of a buddy movie with Spider-Man and Deadpool.”

Marvel is supposedly looking to make more Marvel Team-Up films based on the comics that debuted in 1972. Most of those issues paired Spider-Man with a different superhero. We already saw Spider-Man with Iron Man, and Doctor Strange will supposedly be his next mentor in Spider-Man 3. Deadpool might come after that. Nothing is decided, however:

No filmmakers are attached yet, and this certainly won’t be Spider-Man 3. Nevertheless, Sony and Disney see comedic and commercial gold in seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man tangling with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool; in fact, that perhaps is even more anticipated than Reynolds sharing the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. With Spider-Man 3 set to become the darkest of the MCU’s Spidey movies, such a film would be its hilarious antithesis.

Sutton also says that the Deadpool films in the MCU will be R-rated, but that he’ll play nice with others in crossovers.