Is your smart home lacking? Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 sale is here with eight terrific deals on TP-Link Kasa smart home devices.

Best-selling Kasa Smart Plugs are down to $7.99 or just $6.75 each if you pick up a 4-pack, and there are plenty of other Kasa deals to take advantage of.

There are so many terrific smart home deals to be found on Amazon during the retailer’s huge Prime Day 2020 sales event. How can find plenty of them on the Prime Day smart home deals page and even more are available in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. It’s far too easy to get lost on either of those pages though, which is why we’re here to show you the best bargains out there.

If you buy only one smart home gadget during Prime Day, it should probably be the MyQ smart garage door opener. Normally priced at $40, it’s down to $16.98 and it lets you control your garage door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or even your voice. At that price, it’s a total no-brainer and the cool factor is off the charts. Of course, if you’re willing to grab more than one smart home deal, you definitely have to check out all of the Kasa deals for Prime Day.

TP-Link’s Kasa brand is one of the most popular smart home brands on the market, and it’s easy to see why. All of the company’s Kasa products feature a high-quality build, smartphone control via the sleek Kasa app, voice control thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and support for every leading smart home platform. What kind of deals are out there for Prime Day 2020? You’re looking at all-time low prices on all of the best-selling Kasa products out there.

Highlights include individual Kasa Smart Plugs for $7.99 or 4-packs that slash the price to $6.75 each, gorgeous Kasa LED Edison bulbs for $9.99, Kasa Outdoor Dual-Outlet Smart Plugs for $20.99, Kasa Smart Outlets for $19.99, and plenty more. Check out all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Kasa products below before they start to sell out.

Kasa Smart Plug – $6.75 – $7.99

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb – $9.99

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android); Turn your lights on and off from the office, check in and make sure you turned off your kitchen lights, even schedule lights to turn on before you get home

SOFT WHITE Kasa Filament Smart Bulb, Soft White’s 2700K temperature works well for any environment; Dim your light to any level of brightness for the right ambiance for a multitude of occasions; The dimmer the bulb, the more you can see the filament design inside

DIMMABLE Kasa Smart’s LED filament bulb has an expansive dimming range that can be controlled conveniently with the Kasa Smart app; Turn your filament bulb to full brightness for a well lit vanity or dim it down for a dinner party

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug – $20.99

Double the outlets control 2 outdoor devices from anywhere together or individually, with one smart plug; Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances

Weather-resistant and IP64 rated, long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet

Control from anywhere with your smartphone with device grouping

Kasa Smart Outlet – $19.99

Smart in wall outlets: Kasa smart’s in wall outlet lets you control 2 plugged in devices from anywhere at the same time or individually; All the features and benefits of a Kasa smart plug multiplied; Take up less space with this in wall option that’s ideal for Your living room, kitchen, even your bedroom

Control from anywhere: Turn your in wall outlet on or off, set schedules or scenes from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa smart app; Remotely turn your holiday lights on while you’re at the office or away from home

Kasa Dual-Outlet Smart Plug – $17.99

Double the outlets: Control 2 devices from anywhere at the same time or individually with one smart plug; Ideal for controlling lamps in your bedroom, kitchen appliances, or even an iron in your laundry room

Control From Anywhere: Power your dual outlet smart plug on or off, set schedules or scenes from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa smart app; Remotely turn a fan on for your pets while you’re out running errands or at the office

Kasa 3 Way Smart Light Switch Kit – $29.99

Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. For non-dimmable lights, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection required

3-way or single pole: Using it as 3-way or single pole switch to control the light from 1 or 2 locations to replace your traditional 3-way switch. Best for top and bottom of a staircase or from house to garage etc

Kasa Smart Light Switch (3-pack) – $36.99

Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection

Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

