If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in full swing, so there’s plenty to rejoice about.

Upping your electronics game is never a bad thing, especially when you can enjoy deals.

You can pick up two different kinds of JBL Bluetooth speakers for a limited time only.

Bring your music with you wherever you go. I mean, yes, you can bring your phone with you and play your music from your phone speakers, but that really won’t do much if you want to amplify the sound. Sure, we’ve all tried to put our phone in a cup to make the sound go a little louder, but wouldn’t you just rather have a portable speaker instead?

Today is your lucky day. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of deals for you to participate in. As you know, some will last all day, and some will only last for portions of the day. Well, we have two kinds of deals for you to be able to bring your music with you. Both of them are from JBL, a trusted brand in speakers.

Right now, you can snag the premium JBL Boombox for 30% off at only $279.95! You can choose between green, black, or squad camo color. This is made to be the most powerful and portable speaker in the JBL line. It is perfect for a tailgate party and features four incorporated active transducers and two bass radiators for huge sound and monster bass. On a full charge, this will play music for 24 hours.

If you don’t need to play music for an entire party and are looking for a less expensive option, you can choose the JBL FLIP 5. You can save up to over $10 on this ultra portable speaker. Depending on the color that you choose, it could be yours for only $89.95! This offers you 12 hours of playtime and is IPX7 waterproof. It also features premium JBL sond quality.

Here is the product information from Amazon:

