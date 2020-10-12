If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t harm the environment with waste and expose yourself to gases when there’s a much better way to clean your workspace in seconds.

Definitely check out the OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster instead — it’s an awesome gadget you never knew you needed!

So many little gadgets and gizmos can come in handy around your home office or at work, but most of them aren’t really considered necessities. People might use them once in a while and they’re helpful at the time, but then they get tossed back into a drawer for months until the need arises again. I thought the OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster would fall squarely into that category when I got one so I could stop being wasteful and using Dust-Off, but it turns out I use this awesome little device all the time.

I didn’t even realize how many things around my home office and the rest of my house get dusty until I got one of these little devices and started playing with it. In a matter of days, I realized that this cordless air duster isn’t a toy, it’s a must-have tool that can be used to help clean in and around just about anything. I have allergies and I already notice how much comfortable I am when I use a cordless duster to clean my workspace at least once a week. The OPOLAR duster in particular is a fantastic cordless duster because it has a rechargeable battery that lasts for weeks and a surprisingly strong motor that spins at up to 33,000 RPM. Dust doesn’t stand a chance!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargea… $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Deep Cleaning & Extensive Utilization: This OPOLAR duster tops the market by its capacity to produce a powerful thrust of air at almost a level-10 strong gale (28m/s) for deep cleaning of the microscopic dust. Starting from printed circuit boards to computers, electronic instruments, medical devices, and many more such areas can be cleaned by this mini duster which your traditional wiper or duster cannot clean.

Easy Charging & High Reusability: Built-in large 6000mAh lithium batteries resulting in nearly 30 minutes of thorough usage per charge. Its compatibility of getting charged via the USB-port makes it perfect for uninterrupted use. The common gas dusters had to be given up on because of its deformed bag after a few uses. Compared to that, this electric duster is highly reusable with its rechargeable function.

Fast Charging & Speedy Functionality: This air duster is specially designed to get charged faster with a 2A adapter (not included). With a reduced charging time of around 3 hours, its usability can be highly increased. Its motor allows the maximum rotating speed to reach up to 33000 RPM.

Handy Design & Simple Operation: The device is structured with an extended full-palm gripping design and withdrawable nozzle keeping the handhold clear to let users grip it at their comfort.

Eco-Friendly & Energy-Efficient: Saving gas and water has now become our primary responsibility. And to support this cause this device to be made highly environment-friendly as it allows more than 5000 times of use, resulting in saving a lot of energy. This mini duster is such a scientific device that keeps cleanliness hand in hand with eco-friendliness.

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargea… $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.