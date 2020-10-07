Nearly 33% of the Android users polled in a recent survey said they consider upgrading to the upcoming iPhone 12.

The main reason for switching to iPhone has nothing to do with the rumored iPhone 12 features. Android users have highlighted the longer software support that iPhones usually get and Apple’s better privacy protections as reasons to ditch iPhone.

The rumored price of the iPhone 12 is also a surprising reason to leave Android. Most 2020 Android flagships have been significantly more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 11 version.

October 13th isn’t just the rumored iPhone event date, as Apple went ahead on Tuesday and announced the iPhone 12 virtual press conference will take place on that date.. Apple is expected to unveil a few other products at the show, but the iPhone 12 will be the show’s star. Coming in four versions, the iPhone 12 will bring over several features that were not available from the iPhone line before. The list includes faster processors, more RAM, OLED screens across the board, LiDAR cameras, a compact model, a new design, and 5G connectivity. According to recent reports, the cheaper phones will be more affordable than many Android users, while the Pro models will cost as much as this year’s Android flagships. The downside of bringing 5G connectivity to all iPhones is that Apple had to make a few compromises to keep the price down. One way to do that is to remove the free EarPods and USB charger from the iPhone box.

Aside from the faster A14 Bionic chip confirmed a few weeks ago, none of the features above are official. But we’ve seen enough iPhone 12 rumors so far to have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the next-gen devices. And the final iPhone 12 package might be interesting enough to convert more Android users to iOS. A new survey says that some 33% of respondents would consider making the switch to iPhone 12.

According to SellCell, more than 2,000 Android users in America were surveyed, and nearly 33% said they would consider getting an iPhone 12 as the next phone.

The compact iPhone 12 Mini is the most popular choice (48.1%), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (22.9%) is the second option.

The main reasons for switching to iPhone 12 aren’t actually related to the iPhone 12 itself — longer software support (55.9%) and better privacy protection (48.8%). These have always been the main strengths of iOS, regardless of the hardware.

The compact form factor (36.9%) is the third most popular reason for getting the iPhone 12. And 30.9% of the polled Android users said Apple’s better prices might convince them to switch. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini is said to start at $649, which would be even cheaper than the $699 Pixel 5.

Better features (24.7%), 5G connectivity (19%), and better UI (12.1%) are the other reasons that Android users mentioned for considering an upgrade to iPhone 12.

The survey also showed that 36% of Android users would consider buying a 2020 iPad model, and 66.7% of them picked the new 8th-gen iPad over the 2020 iPad Air. A lower percentage (17.1%) of the surveyed Android users said they’d get a 2020 Apple Watch, with 73.5% of them picking the cheaper Apple Watch SE over the Series 6.

A similar survey from the same SellCell showed that 4 in 10 iPhone users intend to upgrade to the iPhone 2, out of 2,500 respondents.