Get ready for Prime Day by enjoying some quick deals in the week leading up to it.

It’s only six days away, as October 13-14 is Prime Day 2020.

You better have your kitchen in order as the holidays are approaching. If you’re going to be having family over (in small quantities we’re sure because of the state of the world currently), you’re still going to want to be prepared. Whether you’re baking pies or cakes, planning on putting together large platters of turkey or pasta, or are just going to go crazy on appetizers, organization is going to be key.

Amazon is helping you get ready for the holidays, and also prepare for one of its biggest holidays as well. Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner, as it’s only six days away. But leading up to the big day, Amazon is throwing out some fantastic deals to reward its loyal customers.

Right now, you can get large food storage containers for a fraction of the cost! Thanks to a coupon for the Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers, you can enjoy the four-pack for only $22.39! These are perfect for baking supplies, dried goods, cereals, arts and crafts, and more.

This set comes in multiple sizes, but the one we are highlighting holds 5.2L or 4.7 quarts. These are made from high-grade plastic and come with four measuring cups and 24 labels, so you’ll be able to tell each one of them apart. But they are also transparent, making it simple to see through.

Here is the product information from the Amazon page:

Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers

Make a Huge Difference in Pantry Organization —- If you already got tired of messy flour and sugar bags, then don’t hesitate to choose our large food storage containers. These flour containers will make everything looks neat and in order. Come with 4 premium food storage canisters, 4 measuring cups, 24 chalkboard Labels, this container set will also be an ideal gift for any family.

Perfect for Storing Dry Food —- The size of each container is 7.5 x 7.5 x 9.1 inch ( 5.2L / 176 oz) , with the large capacity, these kitchen storage containers are perfect for many kinds of dry food and baking supplies, such as flour, sugar, rice, grain, chips, cereals, nuts, beans, snacks, pasta, coffee and tea. Plus wide enough openings to reach in with measuring cup.

Made from High-Grade Plastic —- These pantry storage containers are made from high-grade BPA free plastic, which has decent quality. Containers are fairly sturdy and nice looking, which are worth every cent you paid for them. The clear plastic let you see what is in the container, you can get what you want easily without opening every container.

Seal Securely —- Vtopmart airtight food storage containers come with Side-locking lids that ensure maximum freshness and prolonged food storage by sealing tightly. They will protect your food from air and water, so you don’t need to worry about your favorite foods turning stale anymore! Please ensure that the lid is lined up properly in order to close them.

Stackable Design —- With the stackable design, these plastic storage containers will make more efficient use of every inch of your home kitchen. Whether you have a large or small pantry, these durable containers will help you organize your kitchen and pantry better. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe, please hand wash the lid.

