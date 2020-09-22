Google’s Pixel 5 will be officially unveiled on September 30th, but the full specs sheet was revealed in a leak from WinFuture on Tuesday this week.

According to the leak, the Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,080mAh battery.

The Pixel 5 is expected to start at $699, which is $100 less than the Pixel 4 retailed for at launch.

Fall is officially here, and with it come some of the biggest smartphone releases of the year. Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 12 lineup next month, but before the calendar flips to October, Google will hold a virtual hardware showcase on September 30th to detail a number of new devices, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).

The Pixel 4a already launched, so we know what to expect from the 5G model, but thanks to a comprehensive leak from WinFuture on Tuesday, the Pixel 5 has now been thoroughly spoiled as well. As expected, this isn’t the Apple or Samsung flagship rival that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Google in recent years.

According to WinFuture, the Pixel 5 will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 432ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. There is no fingerprint sensor under the display, as Google has opted to stick with the rear-mounted sensor. Powering the new Pixel 5 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that will allow for 5G support, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,080mAh fast-charging battery.

As for the cameras, Google is sticking with the same placement for the 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie shooter on the top-left corner of the display. The main rear camera has a 12.2-megapixel sensor as well as a wide-angle lens with a 107-degree field of view. For its price, the Pixel 5 will be one of the best camera phones on the market.

Google will have more to say about the Pixel 5 at its “Launch Night In” event on September 30th at at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, but based on the leaks, we expect the latest numbered entry in Google’s smartphone series to cost at least $100 less than the Pixel 4, which started at $799 (with more impressive specifications).