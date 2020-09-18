Netflix has a huge month planned for October 2020 and we recently gave you a preview of some of the biggest new releases ahead of Netflix’s full October announcment.

Of course, Netflix isn’t the only game in town that streams popular movies and series.

Tubi is our favorite free Netflix rival, and its catalog of content is expanding by 29 titles in a couple of weeks on October 1st.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced its full October 2020 releases list, but it did give us a preview of a whopping 31 different new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month. Long story short, October is shaping up to be a HUGE month for everyone’s favorite source of streaming movies and TV shows. The action begins right away on October 1st with The Outpost along with 12 other movies and shows, and then two of the biggest releases of the month are slated for the following week: Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th and The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th. Bly Manor is the new season that follows The Haunting of Hill House, which was released in October two years ago. Like American Horror Story, it turns out the Hill House was the start of a new anthology series that will star some of the same actors in different roles. Also coming to Netflix in October is the debut season of the science fiction series The One, the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 on October 16th, a new David Fincher film called MANK, and volume 2 of Netflix’s revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

Netflix fans certainly have a lot to be excited for in October, but what about everyone else out there who doesn’t want to cough up $13 each month for Netflix? There are plenty of free streaming alternatives out there, and our favorite one just announced 29 new titles that are coming to its catalog next month.

For those unaware, Tubi is a service that streams thousands of movies and TV shows for free. It’s ad-supported and it lacks most new releases, but its extensive catalog of popular content more than makes up for those shortcomings. There are some newer titles as well — including full seasons of The Masked Singer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and the hit show Ultimate Tag — and the service is home to a collection of 23,000+ movies and TV series.

Wondering what’s in store for Tubi users in October 2020? The streamer just announced its October releases list, including 29 different titles that will all be available to stream for free beginning Ocotber 1st. Check out the entire list of new additions down below.

Action & Thriller

Bleeding Steel (2017)

White House Down (2013)

Wind River (2017)

Sin City (2005)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Trust (2016)

Comedy

13 Going on 30 (2004)

And So It Goes (2014)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Hector & The Search for Happiness (2014)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Drama

Cadillac Records (2008)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Soloist (2009)

Horror & Sci-Fi

Cloverfield (2008)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Hostel 3 (2011)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Resident Evil (2002)

The Eye (2008)

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Kids & Family

Tarzan (2013)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Free Birds (2013)

LEGO Masters – Season 1

Monster Trucks (2016)