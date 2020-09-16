The PlayStation 5 Showcase on Wednesday included game announcements, new gameplay footage, and the reveal of the price and release date of the PS5.

PS5 ($499) and PS5 Digital Edition ($399) go on sale on November 12th in the US.

Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and a new God of War are all coming to PS5.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase was just what fans were waiting for, as it was announced that the PS5 will cost $499, the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399, and both will be available on November 12th. We also got to see new gameplay from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Deathloop, while Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, and a new God of War game were revealed for the first time.

You can check out all of the biggest trailers and announcements from the showcase below.

Final Fantasy XVI

Sony kicked off the PS5 Showcase with a bang by revealing Final Fantasy XVI, which will be a PS5 console exclusive. This game is still a long way out, and we will hear more about it in 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

One of the few next-generation games to be confirmed for this holiday season, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks to take what the original game established and build upon it with a new character.

Hogwarts Legacy

Rumors of a full-fledged Harry Potter RPG have been floating around for years, and on Wednesday, Hogwarts Legacy was finally unveiled. Set in the 1800s, you will attend Hogwarts long before the hero of the books came along, but don’t worry, there’s still “an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Gameplay footage from ‘Nowhere Left to Run,’ the first campaign mission of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village looks as creepy as ever in the latest trailer, captured on the PS5.

Deathloop

Unfortunately, Deathloop has been delayed to the Q2 2021, but I can’t get over how good it looks, from the animations to the comic book art style to the creative methods of dispatching enemies.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5 was one of my favorite games of 2019, and I will absolutely play it again on the PS5.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

The Oddworld series has been around since the ’90s, and is making the leap to the next generation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Perhaps the strangest debut of all at the PS5 Showcase, a new Five Nights at Freddy’s is apparently coming to the PS5, and the developers say that it takes advantage of ray tracing graphics, immersive 3D Audio, and the high-speed SSD to scare you like never before.

Demon’s Souls

The Demon’s Souls remake from Bluepoint Games has officially been confirmed as a launch title for the PS5, so we can all watch this trailer and breathe a sigh of relief.

Fortnite

Fortnite might not be on iPhone anymore, but you can still play it on your PS5 this fall.

PlayStation Plus Collection

“PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.”

PS5 Price and Release Date

Image source: Sony

PS5 ($499) and PS5 Digital Edition ($399) launch on November 12th, with preorders starting Thursday.

God of War 2

Image source: Sony

There’s a new God of War game in the works! That’s really all that we know for now.

There you have it — everything you need to know from the big PlayStation 5 Showcase. This may very well be the last big digital event from Sony before the launch of the PS5 on November 12th, but we’re sure to hear more about launch games like Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the weeks ahead.