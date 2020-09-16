If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want a new Nintendo Switch console, you’re in for a long wait unless you’re willing to cough up some extra cash. Amazon has new Switch consoles in stock right now starting at $369, and your only other option is to keep checking stores like Gamestop and Best Buy to see if you get lucky and find one in stock that you can jump on. Of course, if you plan to use it as a portable console instead of connecting it to your TV, you’re in luck — if you hurry, and we do mean HURRY, you’ll find the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock right now on Amazon in two different colors.

For those somehow unaware, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a simplified version of the Switch that plays all the same games. Instead of coming with removable controllers and a dock that lets you play it on a TV, however, it’s a dedicated portable console. You can still play all the Mario games and Zelda games you want, and more importantly right now, you can still play the same Animal Crossings game you’d play on the pricier console.

Unlike the flagship Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite is actually in stock right now in both Gray and Coral, and it only costs $199.99. Definitely hurry up and snag one before they inevitably sell out.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - Switch $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This is undoubtedly an easier way to play, as you can pick up and bring it with you wherever you go. Plus, now you can play even while someone else is watching TV. You don’t have to take over a TV and not allow other people to possibly watch what they want. It’s cheaper than the flagship Switch and, most importantly, is in stock.

Each month, Nintendo releases cool games that are so easy for you to download and get and so many of them are compatible with handheld mode. From the biggest current Nintendo games to even ones that are from NES, SNES, and more classic consoles, Nintendo is constantly putting new games online and in circulation for you to play. You’ll never be bored again.

But don’t take our word for it. Here are the key details from the product page:

Nintendo Switch Lite – $199.99

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - Switch $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.