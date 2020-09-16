Apple released iOS 14 for the iPhone to the general public on Wednesday.

Apple typically releases new iOS versions alongside new iPhone models, but with the iPhone 12 likely delayed to October, Apple decided to roll out iOS 14 early.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

Ahead of Apple’s September event, we thought we knew everything that the company had in store. We knew that we were going to see the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, we knew refreshes for the iPad and iPad Air were coming, and we knew the Apple One subscription bundle would make its debut. What we didn’t know was that iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 would be released just one day after the event.

Apple already confirmed that the iPhone 12 would launch later than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we weren’t sure what this would mean for iOS 14. The software update has been in beta testing since June, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it was ready to launch by mid-September.

You can read all about iOS 14 in our original post from WWDC 2020, but the highlights of the update are real, actual widgets that you can customize and put all over your Home screen, an App Library to help you keep track of and sort through all of your installed apps, picture-in-picture video, a new compact UI for phone calls and Siri, a bunch of great improvements for the Messages app, and a dedicated feature for translating voice and text.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we have put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.