If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re new to the world of air frying or you have an older air fryer model that’s in dire need of an upgrade, we’ve got a killer deal for you to check out on Tuesday that you’re going to love. It’s a terrific Amazon sale on the Innsky 5.8-Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, which is one of the most popular and best-rated air fryers on Amazon’s whole site. In fact, it has about 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon right now, and it even has a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation.

Innsky’s air fryer lets you cook up crispy food in no time that’s delicious and nutritious since it uses a small fraction of the amount of oil you would need in a traditional deep fryer. You end up with wonderfully crisp food that has up to 85% less fat than deep-fried alternatives. This top-rated air fryer oven is on sale right now for $92.99 instead of $160, which is a huge $67 discount off the retail price. But you can also clip a $15 off coupon to cut it to $77.99!

Innsky Air Fryer, 5.8 Quart, 1700-Watt Electric Stainless Steel Air Fryers Oven for Roasting/Ba… $77.99 w/coupon Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can delay the start time, which allows you to cook in advance and plan out your day better. And once you’ve done the cooking, it’ll keep the food warm until you need it. You can cook all kinds of food, including the seven preset options on the digital screen: steak, chicken, shrimp, seafood, French fries, vegetables, and even bread.

While the Innsky is a terrific machine with a terrific discount, if you don’t need all the bells and whistles available on this model, you can also pick up the basic Chefman Turbofry 2 Liter Air Fryer instead, which is on sale right now for only $41.35.

Chefman Turbofry 2 Liter Air Fryer Dishwasher Safe Basket & Tray Use Little To No Oil For Healt… $41.35 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Chefman model is space-saving, so it won’t take up your entire countertop. The versatile design is sleek and narrow, while it can still hold up to two liters of food at a time. This is perfect for homemade favorites like French fries and onion rings. You can even make chicken wings to get ready for the big game.

Read up more about each of these with the product information from their respective Amazon pages:

Innsky 5.8-Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven – $77.99 w/coupon

🥣Faster Cooking & Less Oil: Cook with 360°circulating hot air, Innsky air fryer is 4 times faster than a conventional oven, and reduce 85% less fat compared with traditional deep frying method, but come with the same crispy taste. Perfect gift for food-loving dads, mothers, family, and friends.

🍟Multi-function Air Fryers – Digital one-touch screen menu features 7 Presets- Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Seafood, French Fries, Vegetables, and Bread. you can preheat the unit or defrost food with one tap or adjust temperature & time more accurately to achieve the best cooking result. With a temperature range of 180℉ to 400 ℉, the Innsky air fryer allows you to grill, bake, fry, and roast book at your will.

🍔Stainless Steel Body & Nonstick Basket: The Square design basket allows for larger cooking capacity than round ones, which can fit a 5 lbs-6 lbs whole chicken. Stainless steel body guarantees durability and no odor smell during cooking. With a Nonstick dishwasher-safe basket, Cleanup is no hassle.

🍤Delay Start & Keep Warm Function: Preheat the unit with a tap to achieve a better cooking result, Delay start feature lets you set cooking task ahead of time and get everything ready at a perfect time, keep warm function allows you to keep the food at the best taste till you’re ready to serve it

🧁 Holiday Gift – Provide healthier fried food which makes it a great choice for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, etc. Comes with a recipe book including 100 recipes, it will give you a few extra ideas if you are not sure what to make with this air fryer.

Innsky Air Fryer, 5.8 Quart, 1700-Watt Electric Stainless Steel Air Fryers Oven for Roasting/Ba… $77.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chefman Turbofry 2 Liter Air Fryer – $41.35

SUPREME SPACE-SAVER: Spacious 2 liter capacity is housed in a sleek, narrow design to keep its footprint on your countertop small. The Turbofry Air Fryer eliminates the need for extraneous pans and appliances, eliminating clutter and maximizing functionality.

HEALTHY COOKING: Say goodbye to excess oil and fat, and hello to healthy, irresistible cooking. Enjoy restaurant favorites on a budget by buying in bulk and frying from frozen. Using little to no oil, the Turbofry Air Fryer is your secret weapon to making delicious equally healthy.

SAFETY FIRST: Use the rubber handle to effortlessly glide your fry basket in and out of position without ever coming in contact with heated elements. Gain peace of mind with power and heat indicator lights, great for cooking with kids, and avoiding accidents in general. Time and temperature limits keep you safe from overheating hazards.

EASY CLEANING & STORAGE: The Turbofry Air Fryer features a dishwasher-safe cooking tray and basket, so you can cook, enjoy, and even clean up as simple as pushing a button. The sleek, space-saving design also makes for a beautiful addition on any countertop but also stores easily for later use.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman, so you can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back! For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 700 Watts/120 Volts

Chefman Turbofry 2 Liter Air Fryer Dishwasher Safe Basket & Tray Use Little To No Oil For Healt… $41.35 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.