Falling asleep is something many people take for granted. There are plenty of people who have no issues nodding off on a couch, chair, at their work desk, and especially in bed. But so many people in the world struggle to fall asleep and, once they do start to drift into sleep, staying asleep can be an entirely different problem. People have used white noise machines, mediation music, sleep masks, blackout curtains, natural supplements and many other techniques to trying to stay asleep. If you want to combine multiple ways that may work for you, you should consider a sleep mask that has headphones built in. This will allow you to block out light and sound as you head towards Dreamland. You can pick what you listen to and work up to catching some Z’s. We’ve taken the liberty of finding five sleep mask headphones for you to consider as you try and change your sleeping patterns. Take a look and then get some rest.

Use your mask not only at night

If you’re looking for an item that can do more, then you should consider the WINONLY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband. This allows you to listen to music without having to wear headphones. It is perfect for the gym, yoga, workouts, running, in addition to sleeping. The trick is that it’s a headband that you can keep above your eyes when you just want to listen to music, and then it can slide over your eyes to be used as a mask at night. It also features a built-in microphone, so you’ll never miss a call. You’ll be able to play up to 10 hours of music on a 2.5-hour charge. The thin speakers offers true Hi-Fi sound and the headband is extremely soft and breathable.

Key Features:

Can be used as a headband or a sleep mask

Built-in microphone

Plays music for up to 10 hours

It’ll feel like you aren’t wearing anything

Ideal to give someone as a gift, the TOPOINT Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Wireless Headphones is a great choice. You won’t have to go to bed with headphones on when you have this. This uses a bending cartilage design that is adjustable and durable. It will effectively block the light coming from the nose area. It is made from 95% cotton and 5% polyester, so it’s soft and comfortable to wear. There is extra cushion, so it fits your eyes and nose better. The battery chip is upgraded and it can be played for up to nine hours.

Key Features:

Uses a bending cartilage design

Made from 95% cotton and 5% polyester

Effectively blocks the light coming from the nose area

Get into a deep sleep

Some nights you almost with you could hibernate like a bear and for those long nights of sleep, you’re going to want the LC-dolida Sleep Mask Headphones. This is ergonomic and the contours are deeper for your eyes and nose. It offers you a Hi-Fi stereo sound benefit from Bluetooth 5.0 technology. You can charge it for 2.5 hours and it will play for over 10 hours, giving you a ton of music life. It is made from fabric that is comfortable and cool, so you can get a good night’s sleep while wearing it.

Key Features:

Over 10 hours of playback

Deep contours for your eyes and nose

Comfortable and cool fabric

For those who find comfort on their side

Many people are side sleepers, so if you want a non-intrusive sleep mask that won’t bother your ears, check out the MOITA Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Sleep Mask. This has 3-D eye contours, so the cutouts won’t press against your eyes. The speakers in the mask are soft and thin, as they are made from sponge. This won’t dig into the side of your head if you sleep on your side. The material is breathable and washable, making upkeep simple. This will last for up to 10 hours of playtime on a few hours of charging.

Key Features:

Breathable and washable

Speakers are made from ultra thin sponge

3-D eye contours

Save some money

The ZesGood Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask is ergonomically designed to fit your face. It is equipped with a 3.5mm audio cable that plugs right into your phone. It is a cost-efficient option that provides you with comfort and sound. It will last for up to 9 hours of playing time after a 2.5-hour charge. Wash it to keep it clean and wear it wherever you want to catch some Z’s.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient

Equipped with a 3.5mm audio cable

Lasts for up to 9 hours

