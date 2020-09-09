Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $499, Microsoft announced on Wednesday.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will open on September 22nd.

Xbox All Access will give customers the option to get a new console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month.

Just one day after confirming the existence of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has finally announced the release date and price of the Xbox Series X. As expected, the Xbox Series X will cost $499 and will launch globally alongside the Xbox Series S on November 10th. Preorders for both next-gen consoles start on September 22nd.

In addition to announcing the launch details of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft also revealed that it is expanding its Xbox All Access program to include both consoles. If you don’t want to pay for the console upfront, you can get Xbox All Access instead, which includes a next-generation Xbox and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes the EA Play subscription service at no additional cost, which features more than 60 of EA’s biggest games, like FIFA and The Sims.

“When Xbox Series X and Series S launches this November, it will herald a new generation of game experiences,” says Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, in a blog post. “Optimized games for Xbox Series X and Series S coming this year are built to take full advantage of our fastest consoles ever. On day one you will be the first to enjoy next-gen versions of the most anticipated games of the year such as Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft is known for leveraging new technologies and the power of new hardware to deliver groundbreaking games, and we think you’ll be blown away by the experience you’ll have playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox.”

With it’s $299 Xbox Series S, an expanded Xbox All Access program coming to 12 countries, and the addition of EA Play to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Microsoft is making a very aggressive push to be the console of choice this holiday season. The only real roadblock to achieving that goal is the lack of first-party content, as Halo Infinite has been delayed and we haven’t heard about any other big titles to take its place.

Speaking of the Series S, if you want to know more about what will almost certainly be the cheapest next-gen console on the market this fall, Microsoft shared a video and blog post highlighting its features and specs. Basically, the Series S will “deliver the same great performance, while rendering at a lower resolution.”