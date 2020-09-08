If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people just aren’t satisfied with how exactly their car looks. While you may have bought the car with many of the gadgets you preferred, sometimes you aren’t able to get everything. That’s why you may want to make some upgrades after the fact. An installed navigational setup is an extremely popular addition to people’s cars, as you can avoid having to use a mount for your phone to show you directions. Another very common accessory is a new sound system. The one your car comes with is likely fine, but you don’t get the kind of power and overall sound quality that you’re looking for if you’re an audiophile. Plus, being able to crank the volume of your favorite song to even drown out your crooning in the car is an epic flex. If you’re looking to upgrade, consider any of the five sound systems we’ve highlighted below. Depending on your kind of car, they could be a match for you. You can cruise and sing as loud as you want with the help of these.

Make it easy to install

With universal mounting holes, you shouldn’t have a problem installing the Rockford Fosgate R165X3 6.5″ 180W 3 Way Car Audio Coaxial Speakers Stereo. They measure 20″ x 8″ x 8″ and will show up at your home weighing only 10 pounds, so you won’t have trouble holding them while you’re installing them. At peak power, you’ll get 90W from each and RMS power is 45W per speaker. Each one has a 1/2″ silk dome piezo tweeter. They have a very low distortion rate, allowing you to get the clear sound that you’re craving. You should check to make sure these work for your car before you purchase them.

Key Features:

Universal mounting holes

At peak power, 90W, and RMS power 45W

Silk dome piezo tweeters

4 New Rockford Fosgate R165X3 6.5" 180W 3 Way Car Audio Coaxial Speakers Stereo $94.93

Don’t spend an arm and a leg

Owning a car can be an extreme expense, so if you want to upgrade your speakers, you can find lower cost options like the Pyle 6.5″ Three-Way Sound Speaker System. The 6″ x 5″ car speaker can provide up to 180W RMS or 360W at peak power because of the magnet structure. This carries high-end and low-end sound and frequencies. The 1″ ASV voice coil is ready for high temperature, high wattage situations. This will make the most out of 360W and it includes grills, wires, and mounting hardware. You’ll receive a 1″ neodymium film dome midrange and 3/4″ piezo tweeter to help provide detailed sound to each system.

Key Features:

Carries high-end and low-end sound

Ready for high temperature and high wattage situations

Includes grills, wires, and mounting hardware

6.5" Three-Way Sound Speaker System - 180 W RMS/360W Power Handling w/ 4 Ohm Impedance and 3/4'… $24.29

Produce more bass

Thanks to its smart design, the JBL GTO609C Premium 6.5-Inch Component Speaker System will blow you away. This is carbon-injected and features a conical design that is larger than most to deliver more bass and move more air. The soft-dome tweeters feature oversized voice coils for greater heat dissipation. This results in smooth and fatigue-free highs. JBL has a patented I-mount system for unparalleled flexibility whether you flush- or surface-mount your component tweeters. If you have tough speaker placement, this compensates with a dual-level volume adjuster. The three-ohm speakers work well with undersized wires found in many cars today.

Key Features:

Oversized voice coils for greater heat dissipation

Conical design that is larger than most

Three-ohm speakers

JBL GTO609C Premium 6.5-Inch Component Speaker System

Put in an entire pack

The BOSS Audio Systems Car Stereo Package provides you with all that you’ll need to upgrade your audio. This comes with a Bluetooth DM receiver bundle, so you can play Bluetooth / USB / MP3 / WMA, AM/FM Radio, and digital media from your phone. One pair of CK65 6.5″ 2-Way speakers feature a poly-cone woofer and foam surround. The max is 250W and the RPM is 180W of power handling per speaker. The outputs are both front and rear pre amp.

Key Features:

Allows you to play many inputs

Poly-cone woofer and foam surround

Max is 250W and RPM is 180W

BOSS Audio Systems 638BCK Car Stereo Package - Single Din, Bluetooth, - no CD DVD MP3 USB WMA A… $44.09

Feel the power

You’ll love the feeling of the Pioneer 6 Inch X 9 Inch 700W 5-Way A-Series Coaxial Car Speakers. This comes with a magnet holder and features a triple polyethylene Terephthalate hard dome tweeter. The cone is a midrange 2 1/4″ polyetherimide film and the max power is 650W. It is mica reinforced with IMPP cone construction.

Key Features:

Magnet holder

650W max power

IMPP cone construction

Pioneer 6 Inch X 9 Inch 6x9 700W 5-Way A-Series Coaxial Car Speakers System with Gravity Mobile… $84.99

