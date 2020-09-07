Apple already confirmed it had to delay the iPhone 12 release day because of the novel coronavirus, with some leakers expecting the first devices to hit stores in October.

Apple is now rumored to make some announcements on Tuesday, although the contents of the announcement are unknown.

An insider says new products might be unveiled this week, while a different source claims that Apple will probably only announce the date of its virtual iPhone 12 press conference.

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, September was the month of the iPhone. Apple would unveil the latest versions of its most iconic product in the second week of the month, and that’s when preorders would begin in the US and plenty of other markets. The newest iPhone would ship a week after the start of online orders. The COVID-19 health crisis changed all that, forcing Apple to confirm that there will not be any iPhone launch in September. Apple confirmed the delay that during its last earnings call, without specifying the handset’s official name or offering an actual release date for the iPhone 12 series. Apple did say that the new iPhones will launch a few weeks later than the usual late September launch window. It wasn’t clear at the time that an online-only press event would be postponed as well. Reports from trusted leakers said Apple would hold the iPhone keynote in mid-October, about a month later than usual, with two of the four expected iPhone 12 versions supposed to hit stores a week after that. Fast-forward to the second week of September, it’s widely clear that Apple will not hold its annual iPhone event this week. The company is still expected to make some announcements in the coming days, but insiders can’t agree on what it is.

Well-known YouTuber Jon Prosser leaked a bunch of information about unreleased Apple products this year, proving that he has access to inside information. He took to Twitter to say that Apple would deliver a press release on Tuesday at 9:00 EST, without revealing what said press release would announce.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

Previously, the leaker said that Apple would unveil the new Apple Watch and iPad this week via press releases.

I’ll just leave this here in case… https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 1, 2020

Other leaks did say that Apple will launch a redesigned all-screen iPad Air this year, featuring an iPad Pro design and a power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The Apple Watch Series 6 generation is also expected to join the iPhone 12 series this year. While the new iPad Air can definitely be launched via a press release, the new Watch would certainly deserve a segment in the iPhone press event.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to Twitter to respond to the new developments, saying that Apple would not reveal new products this week. Instead, Apple will probably announce the virtual iPhone keynote.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is hardly under control in America, so an in-person announcement is out of the question. That means Apple doesn’t need to send out media invites well ahead of the press events so the participants can make travel arrangements. Still, the iPhone is the main tech topic of the fall, so Apple would probably still give the industry a heads up on when to expect the announcement. After all, plenty of iPhone fans are waiting for the iPhone 12 series to arrive, a phone that will not just deliver the first design change in years, but also 5G connectivity support and lots of other features.

Regardless of when Apple announces its iPhone 12 launch event, buyers looking for the Pro versions might have to wait until November, according to leaks from both Prosser and Gurman. The cheaper iPhone 12 phones will launch in October, while the Pro will see more significant delays.