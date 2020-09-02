If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because you drive a car that may be considered vintage or older doesn’t meant you should have to skimp out on your music listening abilities. Many new cars these days have upgraded music systems that allow you to sync up your phone or listening device to play your music. But that isn’t the case for many older cars, as the radio was pretty much as good as it got. CD players are even harder to find these days and don’t even get us started about tape decks. If your car doesn’t have a new sound system with integrated playing capabilities, don’t go about spending the money to put one in. Instead, reach for a Bluetooth FM transmitter for your car. This will allow you to stream your music from your phone through the radio of your car. It’s simple and offers you a clear channel to get the music you want to listen to while driving. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite options to give you more reason to bop your head and sing along.

Stay secure while driving

Extremely reliable and made with superior quality, the Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter could be the right pick for you. This is compatible with most devices on the market and allows you to play your favorite songs through Bluetooth, Aux cord, or TF card. It features advanced noise cancelling technology to ensure crystal clear sound. This will also allow you to answer your phone calls through your phone, so you don’t even attempt to hold a phone to your ear while driving. It features a voltmeter function that lets you monitor the quality of your car battery. That keeps you moving and not worried. There is a 1.44″ display that makes reading the screen simple.

Key Features:

Compatible with most devices

Three ways of playing music

Voltmeter function

Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter Audio Adapter Receiver Wireless Hands Free Car Kit W 1.44 I… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Charge your device as you’re listening

Living up to its name, the Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth FM Transmitter is a great addition for your car. This will boost the FM signal and cancel out any static to broadcast a superb listening experience. There are dual USB ports that deliver simultaneous high speed charging for two devices. The Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides a stable connection and echo-cancellation reduces background noise. There are a few cars that this isn’t compatible with, so make sure you check before purchasing.

Key Features:

Dual USB ports that deliver simultaneous charging

Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides a stable connection

Boosts FM signal to cancel out static

Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Audio Adapter and Receiver, Hands-F… $16.99 Available from Amazon

Don’t squint at the screen

Ideal to read, the Sumind Bluetooth FM Transmitter has a quality display. The 1.7″ screen has an LCD backlit display to make it easy to read the song’s name. You can rotate it, thanks to the 270° gooseneck design, for optimal viewing. This will quickly identify your Android or iPhone and immediately start charging it. It has a broad compatibility and provides a clear sound and high call quality. It creates full duplex sound and suppresses noise and wind. There are three ways of playing music, as it works with a phone’s Bluetooth, TF card, or via an Aux cord.

Key Features:

1.7″ LCD backlit display

Gooseneck design that rotates for optimal viewing

Broad compatibility

(Upgraded Version) Bluetooth FM Transmitter, Sumind Wireless Radio Adapter Hands-Free Car Kit w… $24.99 Available from Amazon

Match it to your car’s interior

Have your transmitter blend in or stand out when you have the AINOPE FM Transmitter. This pairs in seconds and connects to make a call two times faster than competitors. This will reduce signal delay and noise by up to 30%. The built-in microphones and noise suppression technology makes hands-free calls easy. It supports seven colors of LED backlight including red, green, blue, yellow green, purple, cyan, and silver white. It charges devices efficiently and supports various musical formats.

Key Features:

Supports seven colors of LED backlight

Built-in microphones and noise suppression technology

Reduces signal delay and noise by up to 30%

AINOPE Fm Transmitter Bluetooth for Car, 36W/6A PD&QC3.0 Bluetooth Adapter Car, 7-Colors LED Ba… $18.99 Available from Amazon

Fit it into your budget

If you’re looking for a reliable option that won’t break the bank, check out the TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver/Car Kit. This features a wide compatibility and features Bluetooth 5.0 technology. You can connect two Bluetooth devices at once and it’s easy to change the volume, skip a track, or pause the music. Apple users can activate Siri to offer commands. It offers you 10 hours of talk and play time and hands-free talking is a breeze.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient option

Connect two Bluetooth devices at once

Can activate Siri

TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver/Car Kit, Portable Wireless Audio AUX Adapter 3.5mm Stereo Output… $14.99 Available from Amazon

