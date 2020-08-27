The PS5 and Xbox Series X prices have not been revealed, but Sony has announced gamers that PS5 preorders will start soon.

Best Buy’s landing pages for the 2020 consoles do not mention any release date or preorder information, but the retailer suggests the PlayStation 5 and new Xbox could start at $499.

Best Buy has financing plans tailored for specific products that address the actual price of a product. Even so, Best Buy has not announced any PS5 and Xbox preorder details.

It’s finally happening; Sony has made the first step towards announcing preorder details for the PlayStation 5. The company sent emails to PSN account holders with information on how to preorder the console directly from Sony, advising them that supply will be limited, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to purchase one, to begin with. That’s only to be expected this year. The novel coronavirus pandemic may have impacted the PS5 supply lines, and will undoubtedly impact sales. But Sony did not say anything about PlayStation 5 pricing, and it didn’t reveal the actual preorder or launch date for the console.

No matter how limited the PS5 supply will be in the first quarters, Sony will not be the only retailer to stock the consoles. Companies including Amazon and Best Buy already have landing pages for the next-gen consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and they’ll probably start taking preorders as well once Sony and Microsoft start sales. Those placeholder pages hold no availability or pricing information for either console, but Best Buy may have inadvertently revealed the price for both devices.

It’s DualShockers that first observed an exciting detail on Best Buy’s PS5 and Xbox Series X pages. The retailer is offering buyers an 18-month financing option on purchases $499 and up, which ends on December 25th.

There’s nothing special about Best Buy listing such financing details on the product of a page, and the $499 price might be just a coincident. It could be a placeholder that Best Buy chose to use, given that most rumors say that the high-end versions of the PS5 and new Xbox will retail for $499.

But as the blog observes, each product page on Best Buy has a financing deal that’s tailored specifically to said product, reflecting the price. The Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One X all qualify for Best Buy’s 12-month interest-free payment program for purchases $299 and up.

Whether Best Buy knows the price or not, the $499 financing option indicates that Best Buy expects the console to be pricier than its predecessor. The price bump is warranted given the kind of performance bump the PS5 and Xbox Series X will deliver. Even at $500, these two gaming rigs would be more affordable than trying to build a similar gaming PC yourself.

If that $499 price tag is real, and leakers say it is, then the PS5 Digital Edition and the rumored Xbox Series S would be even more affordable than that. Rumors say the cheaper PS5 will cost $399, and the Series S could be even more affordable than that.

Regardless of what Best Buy knows about Sony and Microsoft’s console plans, let’s not forget that Sony just kicked off the PS5 preorder season. If the company is ready to notify gamers that PS5 preorders will start soon, then we could expect sales to begin soon. A recent leak says the date you’re waiting for is September 9th. You’ll want to keep the Best Buy PS5, and Xbox Series X pages handy once preorders start, especially if you’re looking forward to those financing deals.