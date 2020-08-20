- Netflix’s September 2020 releases list is finally here and it is packed from start to finish with great movies and TV series.
- There are plenty of fan favorites arriving on Netflix in the month of September, but people are always most excited to see all the new original content Netflix has in store.
- Subscribers will not be disappointed next month, with a number of huge releases slated to hit the streaming service in September including Criminal UK season 2, The Gift season 2, and three hotly anticipated movies: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.
When it comes to new original releases, Netflix’s August 2020 release lineup isn’t exactly the most exciting roster we’ve seen in recent months. Sure, there have been a few big like Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Teenage Bounty Hunters. And yes, there are still more big releases planned, namely Lucifer season 5 this coming Friday. All things considered, however, it’s a pretty lackluster month for the world’s #1 source of streaming entertainment.
Thankfully, that all changes next month. Netflix’s September releases list is jam-packed full of movies, TV series, documentaries, and specials that people are beyond excited about. In fact, it’s almost difficult to know where to begin. The debut season of Young Wallander on September 3rd looks very promising and then two hotly anticipated movies will arrive just one day later: I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Away, which stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Criminal UK season 2 are also set to debut this month, but the two biggest additions in September are both movies: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
You’ll find the complete release schedule of Netflix original movies, series, and specials down below, and we’ve included links where available. You can also see the complete release September 2020 release schedule including content licensed from other studios right here.
Streaming September 1st
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
- True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 2nd
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 3rd
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
- Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 4th
- Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 7th
- My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 8th
- StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 9th
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
- Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
- The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 10th
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
- The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
- Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 11th
- The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 15th
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 16th
- Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
- MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
- Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 17th
- Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 18th
- American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 22nd
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 23rd
- Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 24th
- The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 25th
- A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 28th
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 29th
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 30th
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY