Netflix’s September 2020 releases list is finally here and it is packed from start to finish with great movies and TV series.

There are plenty of fan favorites arriving on Netflix in the month of September, but people are always most excited to see all the new original content Netflix has in store.

Subscribers will not be disappointed next month, with a number of huge releases slated to hit the streaming service in September including Criminal UK season 2, The Gift season 2, and three hotly anticipated movies: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.

Thankfully, that all changes next month. Netflix’s September releases list is jam-packed full of movies, TV series, documentaries, and specials that people are beyond excited about. In fact, it’s almost difficult to know where to begin. The debut season of Young Wallander on September 3rd looks very promising and then two hotly anticipated movies will arrive just one day later: I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Away, which stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Criminal UK season 2 are also set to debut this month, but the two biggest additions in September are both movies: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

You’ll find the complete release schedule of Netflix original movies, series, and specials down below, and we’ve included links where available. You can also see the complete release September 2020 release schedule including content licensed from other studios right here.

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

Streaming September 7th

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 15th

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 25th

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY