Netflix September 2020 Releases ListThe Netflix app shown on a TV behind a television remote and a bowl of popcorn. Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe
By Zach Epstein
August 20th, 2020 at 9:00 AM
  • Netflix’s September 2020 releases list is finally here and it is packed from start to finish with great movies and TV series.
  • There are plenty of fan favorites arriving on Netflix in the month of September, but people are always most excited to see all the new original content Netflix has in store.
  • Subscribers will not be disappointed next month, with a number of huge releases slated to hit the streaming service in September including Criminal UK season 2, The Gift season 2, and three hotly anticipated movies: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.

When it comes to new original releases, Netflix’s August 2020 release lineup isn’t exactly the most exciting roster we’ve seen in recent months. Sure, there have been a few big like Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Teenage Bounty Hunters. And yes, there are still more big releases planned, namely Lucifer season 5 this coming Friday. All things considered, however, it’s a pretty lackluster month for the world’s #1 source of streaming entertainment.

Thankfully, that all changes next month. Netflix’s September releases list is jam-packed full of movies, TV series, documentaries, and specials that people are beyond excited about. In fact, it’s almost difficult to know where to begin. The debut season of Young Wallander on September 3rd looks very promising and then two hotly anticipated movies will arrive just one day later: I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Away, which stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Criminal UK season 2 are also set to debut this month, but the two biggest additions in September are both movies: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

AMAZON'S TOP DEALS: Hurry: Amazon has NIOSH-tested KN95 face masks said to filter better than 3M N95 masks

You’ll find the complete release schedule of Netflix original movies, series, and specials down below, and we’ve included links where available. You can also see the complete release September 2020 release schedule including content licensed from other studios right here.

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

Streaming September 21st

  • A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 25th

Streaming September 28th

  • Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30th

  • American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tags:
Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.