If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Soaring through the sky like a bird is a superpower many people wish they had. The concept of flight is a fascinating one to humans and continues to impress people many years after airplanes were invented. Bird watching is such a popular hobby partly because of beauty but also because of the limited viewing ability since a bird can fly away. As kids, those of us who have found aviation exciting probably had fun glider plane toys that we tossed through the air. When a good toss or a solid wind gust hit, those planes would coast through the sky, looking weightless and majestic. If you want to pass off that experience to your kids or you want to relive it, you should check out the glider plant toys we have highlighted below. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon and also a great child’s birthday party favor. Let’s take a look.

Watch a large glider fly

The BooTaa 2 Pack Airplane Toys come with two planes that are both large in size. These are both 17.5″ in length, providing you with plenty of body. They are made from foam material and are ideal for kids of any age. You can choose between two flight modes, as there is glide mode and reversal mode. There are two holes in the plane’s tail. If you put the small wing in the below hole, it will glide. If you put it in the upper hole, it will fly in reverse mode. The eco-friendly materials are fun to play with and children can chase these around indoors or outdoors to give them exercise.

Key Features

Choose between two flight modes

17.5″ in length

Made from eco-friendly materials

2 Pack Airplane Toys, 17.5" Large Throwing Foam Plane, 2 Flight Mode Glider Plane, Flying Toy f… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hand these out as favors

The perfect size to be used as party favors, the Big Mo’s Toys 24 Pack 8 Inch Glider Planes provide endless amounts of fun. These planes will soar through the air with its propellers spinning extremely rapidly. The prop will whir faintly in the background and will leave children enthralled. The 24 pack contains historical and war plane models for history buffs. Each one of them is individually packaged, making it easier to slide into children’s gift bags for the party. All of them are made from styrofoam, meaning them simple to assemble for kids.

Key Features:

Pack of 24

Made from styrofoam

Contains historical and war plane models

Big Mo's Toys 24 Pack 8 Inch Glider Planes - Birthday Party Favor Plane, Great Prize, Handout G… $8.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A large pack of gliders

Collect many gliders to use all the time with the Neliblu Best Birthday Party Favors for Kids. This comes with 72 gliders, all of which are extremely colorful. Gliders are simple to put together and easy for children to use. You can use the airplane glider toys on multiple occasions, so use them as party favors, prize gifts, birthday giveaways, and other rewards. These come in many different colors like blue, white, red, orange, green, yellow, black, and many more. These are 100% safe to use and are lightweight for kids to toss.

Key Features:

72 gliders in the pack

Great for many occasions

Come in many different colors

Best Birthday Party Favors for Kids - 72 Pack of Airplane Gliders Bulk Party Pack Individually… $10.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Relax your mind

The WATINC 2pcs 13.5 inch Airplane offer up manual throwing fun. One of them is blue and the other is orange, so you and someone else can each have one. Made from EPP foam polymer material, this has impact resistance and is lightweight and flexible. These can be used as an entertainment tool, as tossing them releases stress and relaxes your mind. These are beneficial for kids to develop observational skills and practical abilities.

Key Features:

One is blue and the other is orange

EPP foam polymer material

Great way to release stress

WATINC 2pcs 13.5inch Airplane, Manual Throwing, Fun, challenging, Outdoor Sports Toy, Model Foa… $9.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Offering up terrific value

A classic option, the Baker Ross Power Prop Flying Gliders come in a pack of six. These are extremely popular and they are easy to put together. They are sturdy, yet lightweight, as they are made from styrofoam. Perfect for ages 3 and up, each glider airplane kit come with a nose piece and propeller. They measure 8″ and they come in seven assorted designs. These will leave any paper plane in the dust! You and your wallet will love this set of gliders.

Key Features:

Styrofoam makeup

Measure 8″ in length and come in seven assorted designs

Extremely easy to put together

Baker Ross Power Prop Flying Gliders (Pack of 6) Easy Assembly Airplane Toy Glider Planes for K… $3.59 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now