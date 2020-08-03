Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 12 in phases this fall, with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models coming first, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models coming later.

Apple confirmed at the end of July that the iPhone 12 will launch later than usual this fall.

Based on a new report, the iPhone 12 will probably launch between mid- and late October.

There is perhaps no story in the world of technology this year that has been revised as often as the release date of the iPhone 12. For a while, it seemed like a new report was popping up every other day claiming that the next iPhone was either on track to launch in September or guaranteed to be delayed. Finally, last week, Apple confirmed that they “project supply to be available a few weeks later” than the typical late September window.

Unsurprisingly, that wasn’t the end of the story, as DigiTimes published a report Monday suggesting that the iPhone 12 launch will be split into two stages, with two models being released initially, and the other two coming some a few weeks later. This would not be the first time Apple had spaced out an iPhone launch; in 2018, the iPhone 8 launched in September and the iPhone X launched in November, despite being announced at the same time.

Here’s the relevant information from the DigiTimes article about iPhone shipments this fall (via MacRumors):

Apple may launch its 5G iPhones in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, the sources said, adding that suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the former models have recently kicked off shipments, with those for the latter to start in late August.

The supply chain sources cited in the piece also believe that “shipments of flexible boards for new iPhones will peak some 2-4 weeks later than usual this year,” which might hint at a potential release date.

Previous rumors revealed that Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models this fall, which are the four models referred to above. From what we have heard, the 5.4-inch model and one of the 6.1-inch models will be more affordable devices with dual camera arrays, while the second 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will have steeper prices and triple-camera setups. All four phones are expected to support 5G networks.

In addition to the release date and the number of models, the packaging of the new iPhone might change as well this fall, as other rumors have suggested that Apple will remove the power adapter and the wired Earpods from the box in order to cut down on production costs and eliminate electronic waste. We’ve even seen evidence of this shift in the form of a leaked render of the insert that will be found inside the box for the iPhone 12.